Some Detroit Tigers Players Will Need To Change October Plans
For the first time in ten years, the Detroit Tigers will be in the playoffs. After having a record under .500 at the time of the trade deadline, their recent run has shocked the baseball world. Not only has it changed the outlook of the AL playoffs, but it has changed the outlook of some Tigers players who had already made plans for the offseason.
To be clear, this isn't exactly upsetting to anyone on Detroit.
"Things have changed. And that's awesome. That's what we wanted anyways," said Tarik Skubal.
They clawed their way into this and are exciting to be competing in October. That being said, some plans will definitely have to change.
"I bet a decent group of guys were planning on going to that Monday Night Football game with the Lions here. I bet a bunch of guys were planning on doing that," Skubal said.
That game takes place on Monday, September 30, which might be difficult as the first Wild Card game takes place the next day.
As for others, travel plans will need some adjusting. Justyn Henry-Malloy planned an overseas trip to the Dominican Republic. Even if he was excited for it, he had other thoughts.
"When we were starting to get into that discussion of a potential playoff, I told my girlfriend, ‘I’m just giving you a heads-up early that I’m hoping we cancel our vacation," he said.
The planning of trips isn't uncommon, however. Over the course of a long season, players will look towards the offseason when the team begins to fall out of it. It's human nature. 162 games is a lot, and they don't get any type of vacation from April until October. That's something everyone would look forward to.
Now that they're in the postseason though, all of that is happily put on hold. Not only from the players, but from the people in their lives.
"I got a wedding to go to, one of my friend’s weddings. He already reached out and said, ‘Hey, I understand,'" said Beau Brieske.
Even though they made plans for October, the Tigers didn't want them to go through. They wanted to be playing postseason baseball. Now that they are, they can put those plans on hold and go play October baseball.
After an improbable season and improbable run, it sounds as if the group is going to enjoy the ride no matter what.