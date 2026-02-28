Which Detroit Tigers Prospects Actually Matter in 2026
The 2026 season is rapidly approaching, and some teams will likely end up relying on a prospect (or more) to add some depth, and the Detroit Tigers are definitely one. It was a quiet offseason for the ballclub in terms of adding more offense, as their major additions were regarding the starting rotation.
Management for Detroit focused on their pitching staff as they locked down a pair of closers for the bullpen in Kenley Jansen and Kyle Finnegan, while also adding two arms to the starting rotation, Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander.
The Tigers bolstered their pitching staff, which is fantastic. However, they were also in need of another bat, which was not acquired. This means the team will review their pipeline, which could happen quite early in the year.
So, who actually matters for this year: Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark, and Max Anderson. It will be exciting to see how others develop throughout the year, but these three could be ready to make an impact now.
No. 1 Infielder McGonigle
At first, it felt very likely that the No.2 prospect in the MILB pipeline top-100 from last season (No.1 for the Tigers) would start the season in Triple-A, and he still might. However, the injury to shortstop Trey Sweeney (shoulder strain) could open the door for him to make the 40-man roster.
There is no way the McGonigle would start, but he could come off the bench. Even if he starts in Triple-A, it seems more than probable that his debut will come in 2026.
No.9 Infielder Anderson
Anderson is actually the most interesting in this group of prospects as the lone player to take reps in Triple-A, where he batted .267. On top of that performance, he was sent to the Arizona Fall League in 2025 to represent Detroit, where he was phenomenal.
The soon-to-be 24-year-old played in 14 games last fall, where he hit nearly .450 and with a monstrous .809 slugging percentage, he finished with an OPS over 1.400. Anderson finished with nearly an RBI a game, five doubles, and four long balls.
No.2 Outfielder Clark
It isn't just the hitting lineup that is need of another bat, but the outfield is needing another body. Clark worked his way into Double-A last year, and by the end of 2025, he slashed .271/.403/.432, nearly ensuring that he will start the year in Triple-A.
Spring training hasn't necessarily been what he was hoping for, as he has two hits in 10 plate appearances, but if he gains confidence in the upper league of the minors, he will be in full control of his path forward.
The season is almost here, and these three might not be members of the Tigers in March, but don't be shocked if their faces are seen towards the end of the spring.
