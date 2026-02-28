Which Detroit Tigers Prospects Actually Matter in 2026

The 2026 season is rapidly approaching, and some teams will likely end up relying on a prospect (or more) to add some depth, and the Detroit Tigers are definitely one. It was a quiet offseason for the ballclub in terms of adding more offense, as their major additions were regarding the starting rotation.

Management for Detroit focused on their pitching staff as they locked down a pair of closers for the bullpen in Kenley Jansen and Kyle Finnegan, while also adding two arms to the starting rotation, Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander.

Tigers' top prospect in the outfield, Max Clark, hits during the fifth inning in Florida | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers bolstered their pitching staff, which is fantastic. However, they were also in need of another bat, which was not acquired. This means the team will review their pipeline, which could happen quite early in the year.

So, who actually matters for this year: Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark, and Max Anderson. It will be exciting to see how others develop throughout the year, but these three could be ready to make an impact now.

No. 1 Infielder McGonigle

Detroit Tigers shortstop prospect Kevin McGonigle (85) during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

At first, it felt very likely that the No.2 prospect in the MILB pipeline top-100 from last season (No.1 for the Tigers) would start the season in Triple-A, and he still might. However, the injury to shortstop Trey Sweeney (shoulder strain) could open the door for him to make the 40-man roster.

There is no way the McGonigle would start, but he could come off the bench. Even if he starts in Triple-A, it seems more than probable that his debut will come in 2026.

No.9 Infielder Anderson

Anderson is actually the most interesting in this group of prospects as the lone player to take reps in Triple-A, where he batted .267. On top of that performance, he was sent to the Arizona Fall League in 2025 to represent Detroit, where he was phenomenal.

Max Anderson hit 19 HR across two levels w/ a 135 wRC+ & an impressive 15.8% K%. He carried that momentum into the AFL, where the 23-year-old added 4 HR w/ a 1.418 OPS. His short, compact swing & ability to use the whole field could help him make his way to Detroit this season. pic.twitter.com/gGGv3a56Yo — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) February 13, 2026

The soon-to-be 24-year-old played in 14 games last fall, where he hit nearly .450 and with a monstrous .809 slugging percentage, he finished with an OPS over 1.400. Anderson finished with nearly an RBI a game, five doubles, and four long balls.

No.2 Outfielder Clark

It isn't just the hitting lineup that is need of another bat, but the outfield is needing another body. Clark worked his way into Double-A last year, and by the end of 2025, he slashed .271/.403/.432, nearly ensuring that he will start the year in Triple-A.

Detroit Tigers outfielder Max Clark reacts after a hit against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in a Spring Training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Spring training hasn't necessarily been what he was hoping for, as he has two hits in 10 plate appearances, but if he gains confidence in the upper league of the minors, he will be in full control of his path forward.

The season is almost here, and these three might not be members of the Tigers in March, but don't be shocked if their faces are seen towards the end of the spring.