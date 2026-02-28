Tigers Forgotten Pitching Prospect Could Be Answer to Staff Depth Concerns

The Detroit Tigers entered spring training with arguably the highest upside rotation in baseball, and that still could certainly be the case if the expected rotation were to all stay healthy.

As Detroit has found out in recent years however, relying on every pitcher to stay healthy throughout the marathon that is the MLB season is often a fool's errand, and depth has never been more important than it is right now.

The next name up was going to be Troy Melton, but things are not looking good there as he deals with an elbow strain which could turn into more. Keider Montero is struggling badly in spring, and while Drew Anderson is there, more will be needed than just the intriguing KBO standout.

If Melton is out and Montero cannot be trusted, perhaps a forgotten former prospect who is finally getting back onto the mound this spring and has looked tremendous could be the answer. So far, the early camp returns on 26-year-old Ty Madden have been nothing but extremely positive.

Ty Madden Could Find Himself in Signigicant Role for Tigers

Madden made his first start of the spring this week against the Philadelphia Phillies, and though it was an extremely small sample size, he looked terrific. With two scoreless, hitless and walk-less innings, the stuff looked like it has not gone anywhere after missing the entire 2025 season.

It was not simply an exhibition lineup either, as the first inning saw him work a 1-2-3 inning against some of the most feared hitters in baseball in Kyle Schwarber, JT Realmuto, and Bryce Harper with his trademark cutter that was fooling the Phillies sluggers.

Madden is not likely to crack the Opening Day roster unless it's out of the bullpen, but given that Detroit is facing a potential depth crisis, having him in the fold in Triple-A ready to be called up at a moment's notice is a major boost.

Madden Was Once Next Big Thing for Tigers

The 2021 first round pick had a decorated career at the University of Texas and was once one of the highest rated pitching prospect in the organization. He has made just six big league appearances before a rotator cuff issue ended his 2025 before it began and since then, Madden has become a bit forgotten.

Clearly, he still has some believers within the Detroit coaching staff, because he is being given every opportunity to prove it this spring and show why he should still be in the conversation. Barring another injury disaster, the Tigers won't need him right out of the gate, but they certainly could at some point early on.

If Madden can prove he is able to stay healthy, perhaps he will find a way to force his way onto the big league roster and contribute in some role right away. Should he continue to perform in spring the way he did in his debut, it will be very tough for Detroit to deny him some kind of spot.

