Son of Former Detroit Tigers Star Prince Fielder Joins Brewers
Prince Fielder is most known for his time with the Milwaukee Brewers, but he had a very good two-year stint with the Detroit Tigers as well.
The former superstar slugger was a fan favorite throughout his career. He provided top-notch entertainment with his powerful bat and funny demeanor.
Now, his son has made the leap into the professional baseball scene.
According to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Fielder's son, Jadyn Fielder, has joined the Brewers' organizaton.
Fielder will join the organization that his dad was the face of for many years. Hopefully, he can replicate the kind of sucess that the older Fielder was able to have in Milwaukee.
Throughout his 12-year MLB career, Prince Fielder put together dominant numbers. He ended his tenure in the majors with 319 home runs, 1,028 RBI, and 1,645 total hits. For his career, he hit .283/.382/.506.
During his era, there were very few bats that were as feared as Fielder's.
In his two seasons with the Tigers, Fielder was a slugging superstar. He hit 55 home runs and drove in 214 RBI.
It will be very interesting to see what Jadyn Fielder can develop into. Should he be able to work hard and find his way to the majors with the Brewers, it would be a very cool story. Many sons dream to follow in the footsteps of their fathers and being able to do it with the exact same organization would be rare.
Fans will simply have to follow along and find out if the younger Fielder can do it.