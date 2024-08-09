Struggling Detroit Tigers Pitcher Named 'Most Likely' to Be Traded in Offseason
When the Detroit Tigers signed Kenta Maeda, the hope was for him to continue doing what he's done for much of his career. He hasn't been an ace by any means, but he's put together a solid eight-year career.
However, since joining the Tigers in 2024, he's been one of the worst pitchers in baseball. He currently has a 6.75 ERA in 80.0 innings pitched. He's also allowed 18 home runs, a telling statistic for his struggles.
Detroit decided to put him in the bullpen, a smart decision for multiple reasons. He's worked out of the bullpen in recent games but hasn't exactly been great in that setting, either. He's allowed seven earned runs over his last 10 2/3 innings pitched.
They likely looked to trade him during the trade deadline, but considering his two-year, $24 million contract, it's tough to a imagine scenario where any team was willing to take that. Perhaps they could've added another player to that deal to entice another team to take that money, but that's a lot to give to a 36-year-old declining right-hander.
The trade deadline saw some big movement this year, but typically, much more goes down in the offseason. Trades happen more frequently due to the length of it, so there's always a chance that the Tigers look to move him in a few months.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report seems to think it's possible. He looked at one player likely to be traded from each team, naming Maeda for Detroit.
"A salary-dump deal involving Maeda is less exciting but more realistic. He's been such a disaster for Detroit that it wouldn't be surprising if the club released him, though the first attempt should be to eat his salary in an attempt to buy a prospect in a trade."
Maeda might have some suitors in the offseason for a team looking to add a veteran pitcher. If he shows any signs of life throughout the next two months, that should help the Tigers get off of his contract.
Despite some of the struggles he's shown this season, he's still well-respected around the league by his peers and coaches. Just one year ago, he was a respectable arm who posted a 4.23 ERA in 104 1/3 innings. Those days look behind him, but it's not the craziest suggestion to say he'll figure it out at again one point.
That, however, might not be in a Detroit jersey.