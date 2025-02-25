Struggling Detroit Tigers Slugger Can Still Reach Potential, History Shows
The Detroit Tigers have a shot to make some noise in 2025 following their postseason run last year. Their pitching is the strength of the team, while their offense ranked 20th in runs scored per game with 4.21.
The Arizona Diamondbacks led the league with 5.47 runs per game, to put Detroit's offense in proper context.
Needless to say, the Tigers offense could use a boost. The team would love nothing more than if one of their homegrown talents finally put things together.
Detroit selected Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft. After three rocky seasons to start his Major League career, he's on the short list of Tigers to watch this spring.
Torkelson hit an encouraging 31 homers in 2023, but he has a minus -0.3 bWAR over his three-year career. He regressed across the board last season at the plate, slashing an underwhelming .219/ .295/ .374 with just 10 home runs in 381 at bats.
The team moved Colt Keith to first base after his encouraging, but not exactly awe-inspiring, rookie campaign in 2024. Keith was taken in the fifth round of the same 2020 MLB draft, showing just how far Torkelson's stock has fallen.
The question that matters going forward is can Torkelson turn things around? There are a few examples of struggling young players that went on to have memorable careers.
J.D. Martinez
The Houston Astros released Martinez after three underwhelming seasons that saw him hit 24 homers in 899 at bats. Then the Tigers gave him a shot, and he turned things around in a big way. Over the next two years Martinez combined for a 10.0 bWar and 61 dingers for Detroit. He went on to play in 14 Major League seasons with 331 career home runs.
Byron Buxton
The Minnesota Twins selected Buxton with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 MLB draft. He failed to impress through his first two years, before a 4.9 bWAR season in his third. Availability has been a problem throughout Buxton's career, but he's been an asset from that point forward.
Mike Moustakas
The Kansas City Royals selected Moustakas with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 draft. He had a good year in his second season, but he otherwise struggled in three of his first four Major League campaigns. In his fifth year he posted a career best 4.1 bWAR, ultimately putting together a 13-year Big League career.
The Bottom Line
Torkelson is staring at a make-or-break season in Detroit, but several other players have answered the call in similar situations. You could add sluggers like Chris Davis, Nelson Cruz and others to the list of hitters that struggled early in their careers before eventually blooming. Buxton and Moustakas had the premium draft capital like Torkelson, which is why their original teams stuck with them.
In a number of other instances, the player needed a change of scenery before their rise. For Torkelson this could be his last year with the Tigers if he doesn't put it together. In that scenario, if Detroit moves him, its safe to say other organizations will take him on as a reclamation project, given his draft capital.
But if Torkelson turns heads this spring, Keith is far from an untouchable talent.