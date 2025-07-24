Struggling Tigers Make Interesting Roster Moves Ahead of Blue Jays Series
With the Detroit Tigers in their worst slump of the season, the team has recently made a roster move to try and help improve the bullpen.
Things have not been going well for the Tigers in the second half of the season. Despite being arguably, the best team in the American League in the first half, losing five out of six games and being swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates is far from ideal.
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, Detroit is likely going to have to make an upgrade or two. One area that has unfortunately not been as good as last year has been the bullpen.
This is a unit that carried the team to within one game of the ALCS last campaign. This season, they are ranking in the middle of the pack and looking like they need some help.
Recently, the Tigers have announced that they have called up right-handed pitcher Geoff Hartlieb to hopefully help out.
In the corresponding move, it was Carlos Hernández who was designated for assignment to create room.
After joining the team from the Philadelphia Phillies this year, Hernández has not pitched well for Detroit with a 10.13 ERA in 11 games.
Now it will be Hartlieb getting a chance to prove himself for the Tigers. The 31-year-old right-hander was in the New York Yankees system for most of the year so far and performed fairly well for them in Triple-A with a 3.34 ERA.
With the bullpen struggling for Detroit, the veteran right-hander is going to get a chance, and it will be interesting to see if they catch some lightning in the bottle.
