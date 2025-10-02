Tarik Skubal Leads Charge of Six Tigers Selected As All-MLB Nominees
The All-MLB Team started back in 2019 and it is based solely on how players did during the regular season. Fans will now be able to vote until Oct. 10 and then the official teams will be announced on Nov. 13.
There will be one player for both the first and second team selected at first base, second base, shortstop, designated hitter, catcher, and third base as well as three outfielders with an additional five starting pitchers and two who come out of the bullpen.
The Detroit Tigers found themselves in quite the rut to finish the season, but for a good part of the year they were one of the best teams in baseball. The Tigers were the first team to 30-wins, then 40, then 50, and then 60. They have a roster full of stars and that is why there are six players who have been nominated as possible selections to either the first or second All-MLB team.
Top Talent All Over the Tigers Roster
It is easy to understand why Tarik Skubal is on this list. Even though his postseason accolades don't count towards consideration, the starting pitcher sure showed what he can/did do all season when he struck out 14 batters in the wild card opener against the Cleveland Guardians. Skubal was second in baseball with 241 strikeouts in the during the regular season to compliment a 2.21 ERA.
All of the defensive players who play at a base for the Tigers have been nominated as some of the elite players that the majors has to offer: first baseman Spencer Torkelson, second baseman Gleyber Torres, and third baseman Zach McKinstry.
Torkelson is one of the top bats that the Tigers' have to offer. He has the second-most home runs (31) and RBI (78), trailing only outfielder Riley Greene who is also up for a selection onto the All-MLB roster.
Greene suited up in left field for the Tigers and he not only led the majors (at his position) in home runs (36), but also RBI (111).
Catcher Dillon Dingler rounds out the final nominees for Detroit in just his first full season in the majors. He made his debut last year at the end of July and only played in 27 games from that point on. This season he has an OPS over .750 with 57 RBI to compliment 13 home runs.
Detroit is looking to use their stars to stay alive in the postseason. Skubal got the ball rolling with an incredible performance and now it is time for everybody else to keep it going. Hopefully when some of these guys make the All-MLB roster in November, it won't be the only thing they are celebrating.