This Detroit Tigers Unheralded Player Has Become Their Most Important
The magical season keeps going for the Detroit Tigers.
After getting smoked in the opening game of the ALDS that signaled their fairytale run might be coming to an end, they quickly flipped that narrative on its head by winning two straight contests that puts them one victory away from advancing the American League Championship Series.
This improbable stretch has been fueled by the youth movement the organization committed to ahead of the trade deadline, and with the chance to keep playing more baseball, the young players have taken that opportunity and run with it.
Everything the Tigers are doing right now is unconventional.
From having basically one starting pitcher and throwing bullpen games when their ace isn't available, to having multiple rookies littered throughout the lineup, to using just about everyone off the bench based on pitching matchups, this ride has been a spectacle.
And they don't want it to end anytime soon.
With Detroit needing one more win to get the job done, they will look to close things out on Thursday so they don't have to rely on their all-world starter Tarik Skubal on the road in Game 5.
Because he's likely going to be the unanimous American League Cy Young winner after winning the pitching Triple Crown, he generates the most attention whenever the Tigers are discussed, but it could be the most unheralded player on this team who is the most important.
That would be catcher Jake Rogers.
Taken in the third round of the 2016 draft by the Houston Astros, he was brought to town in 2017 after Detroit shipped out Justin Verlander.
Rogers wasn't even the headliner of that return package, described by the Tigers' GM at the time as being "solid," "reliable," and "above average."
But he's the straw that is stirring Detroit's drink right now, coming up with clutch hits when needed and being the architect of incredible pitching performances by their relief staff that is a rotating cast of characters throughout virtually every inning in the postseason.
"[Rogers brings] a little bit of levity. This guy has a knack for keeping his calm at the biggest moments. He's a tremendous presence, and I don't use that word lightly, because it matters when you have it and [he has] that kind of influence on a lot of the boys around him," manager A.J. Hinch said per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.
At 29 years old, the catcher might as well be ancient compared to who is in the clubhouse now, but that doesn't mean he has more experience in these moments than his teammates.
In fact, only Matt Vierling had playoff history coming into their Wild Card matchup where they swept the Astros.
"He's a glue guy. He's as close with everybody on the team as anyone can be, and he's a great leader for our team, too ... It's just awesome to have him on our team. I feel like he's such a good guy, and he handles the pitching staff so well, and he's such a good leader for our young guys. He, more than anybody, really takes care of the leadership stuff. He's a huge part of that. Without him, I really don't think we are here right now," Vierling said about the catcher.
Rogers has been an important piece this Tigers team, and if they are going to keep winning, the unheralded player could find himself becoming a star very soon.