This Player Would Be Perfect Addition for Detroit Tigers This Offseason
With just about two weeks left in the regular season, the Detroit Tigers continue to put pressure on their division rival Minnesota Twins who are holding onto the final Wild Card spot.
Trailing by just 2.5 games, if the Tigers keep playing the way they have been, they are going to give themselves a real chance of chasing down the Twins after coming out of their massive matchup against the Baltimore Orioles with a series win.
Detroit will have to do it again on the road starting on Sept. 20, something that could prove to be difficult when coming off a road series against the Kansas City Royals, but with how complete this team looks right now, they aren't going to be scared of anybody.
What ultimately comes to fruition will be seen, but at this point in time, it's safe to say the Tigers are ready to break out of their rebuilding phase and start acting like they are contenders.
For them to do that, they'll have to go after a few high-profile additions to fill some of the holes still present on their roster.
One area that is a clear need is in the starting rotation.
A.J. Hinch has patched this thing together expertly with only their superstar ace Tarik Skubal, star rookie Keider Montero and former top prospect Casey Mize being treated as starters. The other days Detroit goes with openers before turning things over to their bullpen.
This offseason, the front office has to fix that.
They need to go out and land a legitimate arm at the top of their rotation who can pair with Skubal and give this team a real chance to win back-to-back days.
One player who would be the perfect fit is Nathan Eovaldi.
Needing just four more innings pitched this year to trigger a player option in his contract, the 2023 World Series champion and Texas Rangers ace is predicted to opt-out by Mike Axisa of CBS Sports.
"Eovaldi throws the four he needs to get the player option, then declines it, tests the free-agent waters, and ultimately returns to the Rangers on a new contract. Perhaps something like two years and $40 million with an option for a third year," he wrote.
He thinks the veteran right-hander will end up back with his current team, but that's not what stands out.
If his market is only going to be roughly $40 million, then that should be something the Tigers jump all over and try to get him into the mix.
Eovaldi might be 34 years old, but he's showed no signs of slowing down with a 3.67 ERA across his 27 starts this season, continuing to prove he can be a workhorse for any team he is playing with.
For Detroit, not only would he be a valuable addition on the field, but he's also known as a great clubhouse guy and could mentor all of the young pitchers the Tigers have in their midst.
There's a lot that needs to happen before he hits the open market, but if he does, this is something the Tigers should seriously consider.