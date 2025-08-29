Tigers Baseball Report

This Tigers Trade Deadline Acquisition Has Been Far Better Than Expected

A trade deadline acquisition for the Detroit Tigers has been much better than expected.

Nick Ziegler

Aug 25, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch (14) motions to the home plate umpire during a mound visit in the fourth inning of the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park.
Aug 25, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch (14) motions to the home plate umpire during a mound visit in the fourth inning of the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Detroit Tigers get set to open up an important series against the Kansas City Royals, they will be looking to snap out of a bit of a funk. 

On the road against the Athletics, the Tigers were shockingly swept by a team they are better than. Pitching can be hard where the Athletics are currently playing, and Detroit’s staff was beat up a bit. That franchise has had the Tigers' number for years, too, so this result was something the fanbase has become accustomed to seeing. With the team on a four-game losing streak now, they will want to get back to their winning ways against their division rivals so they can officially put this AL Central race to bed

At the trade deadline, Detroit took some heat for not making a big splash. Arguably, the most notable addition was Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan, who has had his struggles in the second halves of seasons in the past, so it was anyone's guess how he might look with his new club.

With a need to improve their bullpen, acquiring Finnegan figured to help with that. The veteran right-hander has saved a lot of games for the Nationals the past several years, but he wasn't seen as the same caliber of pitcher to pursue as Jhoan Duran, David Bednar or Ryan Helsley. However, the early returns on Finnegan have been good.

Finnegan Has Exceeded Expectations

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan in grey jersey throwing the ball
Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Even though he might not have been the biggest name added, he has arguably been the best closer that was dealt at the deadline. In 10 games with the Tigers, the right-hander has totaled a 2-0 record, 0.00 ERA, 0.43 WHIP and has four saves with one hold. 

Considering he had a 4.38 ERA with Washington this year, he has improved immensely since the trade. Going forward, it certainly seems like he is going to be the primary closer for Detroit despite manager A.J. Hinch not committing to any particular role for his backend guys. 

Hinch is notorious for moving relief pitchers around depending on game situations. So if he believes that the most important spot is in the eighth inning, Finnegan could get the call in that moment to get Detroit out of a jam. 

The Tigers have to be ecstatic with how well Finnegan has performed since coming over in the trade. Their bullpen was a unit that was struggling quite a bit before the deadline, but he has played a significant role in helping them turn things around.

More Tigers News

feed

Published
Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.

Home/News