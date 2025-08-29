Recent History Suggests Tigers Fans Shouldn't Panic About Recent Losing Streak
The Detroit Tigers have been one of baseball's best teams this season, fueled by timely hitting at the plate and a pitching staff headlined by potential AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.
Despite their success this season, the Tigers have still had some rough stretches, including the one they are currently in. Following a five-game winning streak that marked a run where they had won nine out of 10, they have now lost four games in a row, including getting swept by the Athletics.
During a 162-game schedule, dips like this are bound to happen. And while it might be disappointing to see Detroit drop games in the fashion they have as of late, it actually could be a precursor to future success in October based on recent history.
That's because the Texas Rangers, won won the 2023 World Series, had an eight-game losing streak in the month of August that season before they put together one of the most dominant road performances in MLB playoff history en route to winning their championship.
Losing Streak To Winning Streak
When the Rangers were on their cold streak, which was double the length of what the Tigers have right now, things looked grim. They lost the lead in the AL West and seemed to be on the downward slope to end the season. However, they turned it around, going on a run powered by their offense to claim the club's first-ever championship, something Detroit hopes will happen for them this October.
After getting swept against their long-time kryptonite in the Athletics, who boast a 40-13 record against them, the mood in the clubhouse seemed bleak. Manager A.J. Hinch did not mince words when talking about his team's performance.
"We didn't play well," the skipper said, per Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press. "We got beat on all facets of the game. So that's what I call this series. When you get outplayed on offense, defense, pitching, across the board, it's painful to watch sometimes and painful to experience as a team."
During the losing streak, they struck out 50 times at the plate and hit just .234. Their on-base percentage was not much better at .308. However, the long ball was still there for them, as they hit eight home runs, including multiples in two of the four losses. They also totaled 30 hits over the stretch, with three games featuring nine or more.
Still, it wasn't good enough for them to leave Sacramento with a single win during the set, as the pitching staff had major issues keeping runs off the board.
Despite the losing streak and the struggles, the Tigers still have a 99.5% chance to win the AL Central, according to FanGraphs, a number that hasn't dipped below 90% since the end of July. So while that performance was a friendly reminder of the trivial and tedious season the MLB provides, if the past results of the Rangers shows anything, Tigers fans shouldn't be worried about this blip.