Three Key Takeaways from Tigers' Impressive Sweep Against Astros
The Detroit Tigers were able to wrap up a sweep of the Houston Astros in a very impressive statement made by the team.
Coming into the series, this was a matchup of two division leaders in the American League and very well could be a postseason matchup as well. These two teams met in the AL Wild Card Round in 2024, and while they are both different looking, they very well could see each other again this year.
In the series, it was the Tigers who once again got the best of the Astros. They started with an impressive 10-0 victory, followed by a 1-0 win in extra innings. In the finale, it was Detroit finishing the sweep with a 7-2 win. Overall, it was a great series for the Tigers, and this is a team that is starting to build some momentum at the right time.
Here are three key takeaways from the series sweep for the Tigers.
Flaherty Shines
It has not been a great season by any stretch for right-hander Jack Flaherty. He was brought back by the Tigers to be their number two pitcher behind Tarik Skubal, but that hasn't been the case.
So far in 2025, he has totaled a 7-12 record and 4.51 ERA. There have been some bad outings for the veteran this year, but in the series against the Astros, he was able to deliver one of his top performances.
In the win, Flaherty went seven innings, allowing just three hits and one walk without a run scored. This is exactly the type of performance the team needs from him if they are going to make a run in the playoffs. However, he will have to show some consistency and replicate it.
Morton To Start a Postseason Game?
Even though it wasn't considered at the time that the Tigers made a splash at the trade deadline, the acquisition of Charlie Morton has been a good one so far. The veteran got off to a terrible start to the campaign with the Baltimore Orioles but has since been pitching well.
With Detroit so far, he has totaled a 2-2 record but has three quality starts so far. Aside from one bad outing against the Los Angeles Angels, Morton has been impressive. There is certainly a possibility with how he has performed that he could be a starter for the Tigers in a playoff game.
Heating Up
With the series sweep against the Astros, it’s safe to say that the Tigers are red-hot once again. In their last 13 games, they have been able to win 10 of them, and that has resulted in four straight series wins.
As Detroit battles with the Toronto Blue Jays for the best record in the American League, this Tigers team might be hitting their groove at the right time. It wasn't too long ago that the group was quite sluggish after the All-Star break. However, that is now a thing of the past.
Coming up next will be a challenging series against the Kansas City Royals, who are playing some good baseball and trying to grab a spot in the AL Wild Card. For Detroit, they will be looking to stay hot and try to position themselves for home-field advantage in the AL.