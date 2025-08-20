Tigers Finally See Encouraging Performance From X-Factor in Rotation
The Detroit Tigers have been able to secure an impressive series sweep over the Houston Astros, and the team has to be feeling good about themselves.
Considering the struggles coming out of the gate in the second half of the season, the Tigers have turned things back around. In what was a marquee series against the Astros, Detroit was able to make a statement against one of the best teams in the league.
As the year continues, the Tigers will be continuing to try and get these statement wins, but what came out of one of the games against the Astros was a very encouraging sign. Starting pitching has been a bit of a pain point this campaign for Detroit, and they have needed someone to step up behind their ace.
Over the winter, the team tried to address some issues, and they did so once again at the trade deadline. However, injuries have played a part in the rotation being lackluster and a weakness at times this season.
Who Needs to be Better?
One pitcher that they were relying heavily on this year was Jack Flaherty. The veteran right-hander was signed after winning the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024. It was Detroit who dealt the right-hander to the Dodgers at the trade deadline, and he ended up being a significant part of their team.
After the shocking run that the Tigers went on after being sellers at the trade deadline in the last campaign, they would have liked to have kept Flaherty, in hindsight. This was a team that was lacking a number two starter behind Tarik Skubal, and the veteran right-hander would have solved that issue.
Reuniting with Flaherty over the winter made a lot of sense for the Tigers. With the same need still being there, the right-hander coming back figured to have addressed that issue. Unfortunately, the second stint in Detroit hasn't been nearly as good as the first.
So far in 2025, Flaherty has totaled a 7-12 record and 4.51 ERA. While those numbers aren't overly encouraging, his most recent start against Houston looked like how he performed in 2024 for the Tigers.
Turning the Corner?
In a big matchup, Flaherty pitched seven scoreless innings and allowed just three hits and one walk. It was one of the best outings of the season and an indication that the veteran could fill the need he was initially brought in for.
While it was just one good start, it was an encouraging sign of potentially things to come for Flaherty and Detroit. If he can continue to be like a front-end starter, the team is going to be well-positioned to accomplish a lot.