Tigers Star Will Have MRI After Giving Positive Sounding Update on Injury
Sunday night was an incredible evening in the Motor City with the Detroit Tigers claiming the series over the Minnesota Twins in a 3-0 shutout victory in front of a sold out crowd on national television.
During what was one of Tarik Skubal's most dominant outings of the year, a delighted Comerica Park crowd watched this team win their 53rd game and open up an even further lead in the American League Central.
It was not all sunshines and rainbow in Detroit though, as the Tigers saw an injury to one of their most important players in the fifth innings and had to pull him from the game.
Right fielder and designated hitter Kerry Carpenter has been dealing with a hamstring issue for over a month but has played through it. Though he has struggled quite a bit producing at the same clip at the plate from the start of the season, he had just been starting to heat up again and had a home run and a triple in his first three at-bats on Sunday.
While legging out the triple however, Carpenter appeared to pull up lame and potentially re-aggravate the injury. He would be pulled from the game in favor of Wenceel Perez and leave Detroit fearful that it could be something serious.
Carpenter is set to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the issue, however while speaking after the game to reporters, he certainly did not seem as concerned as the fans.
"It feels similar to the last time I had a little issue with it," Carpenter said via Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. "The staff here has done a great job of getting me back pretty quickly. We’ll see how it goes, but I think we’re all pretty optimistic about it."
Though he was not supremely worried about it, the slugger was frustrated to continuously be dealing with the issue.
"It's really annoying," he said via the Detroit Free Press. "But, man, everyone has been working hard on it. It's hard to put a finger on it, but we'll see how it goes from tonight on."
A.J. Hinch also clarified the fact that it is the same issue he's been dealing with that flared up once again.
"He felt that same sensation that he's felt," Hinch said, revealing that it was an obvious call to take him out of the game. "When Kerry hit it he probably thought double, and then saw that he could get it into a triple, and he felt that sensation."
Until a more definitive update is revealed on Carpenter's hamstring, fans are going to be holding their breath for news on one of their favorites.
A stint on the injured list could be in the cards if the Tigers want to let one of their more important offensive players fully recover from an injury which has clearly limited him over the recent stretch.
The good news is that it does not sound like the issue is serious enough where it could threaten Carpenter's season and while he could miss time, he should be on the field for the most important stretch and in the postseason.
