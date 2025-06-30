Three Top Tigers Prospects Named to AL 2025 All-Star Futures Game Roster
The MLB's 2025 All-Star Futures Game rosters were announced on Monday morning, and they included some great news for the Detroit Tigers.
The All-Star Futures Game is meant to highlight the best of the best when it comes to minor leaguers and prospects, something that the Tigers have no shortage of.
There were three top Detroit prospects named to the AL roster, all of which being position players. Outfielder Max Clark, infielder Kevin McGonigle and catcher Josue Briceno were the ones to receive nods this time around.
For Clark, this will be his second time participating, as he made last year's squad as well. He is one of the top prospects in all of baseball and just keeps getting better.
The 20-year-old has posted a .276/.426/.410 slash line with six home runs and 12 stolen bases through 63 games at High-A this season. He has drawn 61 walks to just 51 strikeouts.
McGonigle has not only been one of the Tigers' best prospects this year, but he's been one of the top players in the minors.
The infielder is also at High-A, where he has posted a .373/.452/.683 slash line with seven home runs in 31 games there during this campaign. Some now view him as the top prospect in Detroit after his breakout year.
Briceno has also continued to impress at High-A this year with a .281/.405/.590 slash line with 15 home runs in 50 games.
Fans will be able to catch a glimpse of these players when they take the field for the American League on July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga.
