Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Throws First Career Complete Game Shutout
Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal had a complete-game nine-inning shutout in a critical in-division game against the Cleveland Guardians for a 5-0 victory. It's the Tigers' fifth shutout win of the season.
Skubal had two hits and a whopping 13 strikeouts. It's his fourth time getting double-digit strikeouts in his last four outings. It's the first nine-inning start of Skubal's already electric career. At one point he had a perfect game.
Skubal is coming off winning his first American League Cy Young last season, as he went 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA and 228 strikeouts. He won the AL triple crown for pitching and became the latest Tigers pitcher to win the award. He's shooting for a second straight, something only Denny McLain has done in Tigers history.
He is now 5-2 with a 2.49 ERA in 11 starts with 92 strikeouts.
Detroit delivered balanced, effective run support with eight different players getting a hit. Zach McKinstry had the one highlight with a home run in the fourth inning to score Justyn-Henry Mallow.
Skubal now has 92 punch outs on the year before the month of June and is on pace to have 241, according to ESPN's projections. He'll be moved to first in the category in the MLB for the time being.
The Tigers got RBIs from Gleyber Torres off a double and Andy Ibañez off a single to go along with McKinstry's display of power.
Detroit will now move on to face the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park where they'll need balanced efforts from the rest of the starts and production from the bats against the Giants' outstanding bullpen that ranks at the top in ERA.