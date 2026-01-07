Tigers Off-Season Acquisitions Point to Future of Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal is a Detroit Tiger. For now, at least, or maybe for a while longer, as the Tigers fans remain hopeful their team locks down arguably the best pitcher in all of the Major Leagues.

Joel Sherman, an MLB Network analyst, believes that the Tigers have shown signs that they intend to retain Skubal long-term, rather than dealing in one of the biggest blockbuster trades the sport has seen.

With their offseason signings and retention of talent from their postseason run last year, where they were a run away from advancing to the ALCS, Sherman believes that's a sign of faith from the Tigers, not one of a team looking to give up their best player.

The question this offseason hasn't been about where the biggest free agents will sign, but rather what the Tigers plan to do with their two-time CY Young winner. Skubal will be seeking top dollar, and the Tigers have been hesitant to match his demands, but that doesn't mean it won't get done, it just might not happen before the season begins.

The Tigers though, are still not rolling over, content with how far they reached in the playoffs last season. They added pieces to their bullpen, headlined by Kenley Jansen and Brandon Finnegan.

They extended a qualifying offer to Gleyber Torres, who was an important part of their offensive success last year, and brought him back. Jack Flaherty opted in, a sign of knowing what the Tigers can accomplish this upcoming season.

"The Tigers are not behaving like a team that's about to give up their best player," Sherman said on the MLB Network when discussing Skubal as the most interesting man in baseball currently. "They behaved this offseason like a team that wants to go for it."

Skubal has long been documented for his love of the Motor City; he knows how much that love is reciprocated. He is also painfully aware of the value his arm demands for the first-time contract. While the Tigers' record at the deadline could obviously change the situation, and while they may be currently listening to offers for their ace, they hold control over when a decision will come.

For now, all they can do is prepare for the 2026 season, where it looks increasingly likely that he will be the opening day starter in Detroit. While the offseason nears an end, an additional signing could bolster this belief as well, especially if they decide to land one of the top free agents still available.

