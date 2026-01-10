Clock Is Ticking for Tigers To Answer Most Important Offseason Question
The Detroit Tigers have been caught up in endless Tarik Skubal rumors since the start of the offseason, perhaps even before the postseason came to an end. This doesn't come as a major surprise, simply because he is their best player and one of the top players in the big leagues.
Skubal is well aware of the value that he brings to the mound; without him, the franchise could suffer. But for an unknown reason, the Tigers have not given a definitive answer as to whether or not Skubal will remain in Detroit.
The clock is ticking, but the burning question remains.
Skubal’s Future Remains Unclear
Despite the Tigers having made a few splashes this offseason, there is still one primary question that is weighing fans down — what will happen with Skubal?
As Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report noted in reference to the latest roster adjustments and the lack of confirmation regarding Skubal, "This is not so much a better team as the same team, just slightly different. After what happened in 2025, the Tigers' ambitions should be higher than that."
It's looking more and more like trading the 29-year-old southpaw would do more harm than good at this point, and while Skubal has not expressed any interest in moving elsewhere, the offseason has a history of shaking things up with unexpected moves.
With a 2.21 ERA across 195.1 innings pitched during his 2025 campaign, Skubal is one of the leading pitchers in the Major Leagues — it would be a reckless move to ship him out.
Rymer described the uncertainty of the situation as "playing with their fans' emotions by allowing Tarik Skubal trade rumors to flourish."
Indeed, the franchise has not put a stop to these rumors by providing clarity. Rumors continue, and anxiety rises for those who hope to see Detroit return to the playoffs this year. The two-time Cy Young recipient comes with a hefty price, and it seems like the Tigers are dragging their feet.
It's hard to imagine Detroit without Skubal in the picture, and many are inclined to believe that he will remain with the franchise. For now, fans can anticipate seeing him on the Opening Day starting rotation, but with caution.
Nothing is set in stone, and with the Tigers failing to provide clarity on Skubal, it's better to prepare for losing their ace rather than ruling the possibility out entirely.
