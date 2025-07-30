Tigers Among Favorites to Land Trade Deadline Superstar Eugenio Suarez
The Detroit Tigers are in a great position heading into the MLB trade deadline.
With a 63-46 record, they have started to find their stride by utilizing their young core mixed with experienced veterans. However, the trade deadline provides them with a large opportunity to add even more to this core and become favorites in the American League.
One of the most notable options on the market for them is Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez.
More News: Tigers Acquiring Chris Paddack Won't Move Needle for Postseason Push
He has been heavily targeted by multiple teams for weeks now and is generally looked at as the prized possession of this deadline based on his slugging ability.
The Tigers have been one of the teams tied to him over the past few weeks, and according to new reports, it seems as though they may be part of the final group of teams interested in landing him.
Which Teams Are Involved in the Eugenio Suárez Sweepstakes?
Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, there are four teams left that are considered the "primary" teams in the race: the Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies.
Contenders are all circling for the veteran, with the Cubs, Tigers and Phillies all owning 60-plus wins, while the Mariners are nearing that mark with 57 of their own.
More News: Tigers Need To Prioritize These Positions for Upgrades Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
With only one more day left to go until the deadline, there is going to be a mad dash to the finish line in these Suárez sweepstakes with the winner landing one of the best sluggers in the league for the remainder of the season.
It will be intriguing to see who will be replaced by Suárez in the event that this trade does go through.
More News: Where Tigers Go From Here After Losing Reese Olson, Acquiring Chris Paddack
Overall, the Tigers would get in the event that they are able to pull off this trade, so hopefully they can manage to get things wrapped up before tomorrow evening.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.