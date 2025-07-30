Tigers Baseball Report

Tigers Among Favorites to Land Trade Deadline Superstar Eugenio Suarez

The Detroit Tigers have had a tough stretch as of late, but they could be in the running to land a large-scale deadline acquisition alongside three other teams.

Jeremy Trottier

Jul 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park.
Jul 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Detroit Tigers are in a great position heading into the MLB trade deadline.

With a 63-46 record, they have started to find their stride by utilizing their young core mixed with experienced veterans. However, the trade deadline provides them with a large opportunity to add even more to this core and become favorites in the American League.

One of the most notable options on the market for them is Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez.

He has been heavily targeted by multiple teams for weeks now and is generally looked at as the prized possession of this deadline based on his slugging ability.

The Tigers have been one of the teams tied to him over the past few weeks, and according to new reports, it seems as though they may be part of the final group of teams interested in landing him.

Which Teams Are Involved in the Eugenio Suárez Sweepstakes?

Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, there are four teams left that are considered the "primary" teams in the race: the Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies.

Contenders are all circling for the veteran, with the Cubs, Tigers and Phillies all owning 60-plus wins, while the Mariners are nearing that mark with 57 of their own.

With only one more day left to go until the deadline, there is going to be a mad dash to the finish line in these Suárez sweepstakes with the winner landing one of the best sluggers in the league for the remainder of the season.

It will be intriguing to see who will be replaced by Suárez in the event that this trade does go through.

Overall, the Tigers would get in the event that they are able to pull off this trade, so hopefully they can manage to get things wrapped up before tomorrow evening.

