Tigers Could Pivot and Reunite with Free Agent Former Slugger to Fix Huge Hole

The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason expected to focus more so on pitching than any other group on the team, and that's exactly the way Scott Harris has approached things thus far.

Rebuilding the bullpen by bringing back Kyle Finnegan and landing a new closer in Kenley Jansen, Detroit also added to the starting rotation by signing high-upside KBO standout Drew Anderson. While fans would like more moves made there, that could be it for significant pitching moves.

What becomes the far bigger concern now is the lineup, an area where the Tigers have seemed comfortable relying on internal improvement more so than anything. Unfortunately, though, they still have an absolutely massive hole at third base and simply must do at least something to address it.

The interest in Alex Bregman after last year's pursuit , ithas not been nearly as significant, and it seems likely Detroit will pass all together this time. If Harris wants to upgrade the lineup and plug the hole at the hot corner, there's another name out there who would not be as expensive in a potential reunion with Eugenio Suárez.

Tigers Should Be Shifting Free Agency Focus to Eugenio Suárez

Detroit had been linked to have interest in versatile defensive specialist Ha-Seong Kim, which would have opened up a world of possibilities in the infield, but that possibility went out the window when Kim elected to remain with the Atlanta Braves on a one-year deal.

So if Bregman interest is lukewarm and Kim is off the table, this should lead the Tigers -- if they are serious about winning in 2026 -- back down the road of vying for Suárez's services. After being linked heavily at the trade deadline prior to the Seattle Mariners swooping in, Harris gets another chance.

Suárez began his career in the Motor City, and now Detroit has a chance to bring him home for his remaining productive years for likely less than half of what Bregman will receive. Not only will he be cheaper, but the 34-year-old could be exactly what this lineup needs.

Tigers Would Benefit Immensely from Signing Suárez

Though it is true that Suárez struggled severely down the stretch after the trade to Seattle, his first half with the Arizona Diamondbacks was absolutely incredible. Posting a 3.3 bWAR in 106 games, the slugger slashed .248/.320/.576 with 36 home runs and 87 RBI.

Of course, the sudden drop off a cliff is a concern, but it's also why Detroit could get him for much cheaper and potentially on a shorter-term commitment. A two or three-year deal that winds up being an AAV of less than $25 million is something Harris would be all over.

This Tigers lineup is in desperate need of right-handed power, and this is exactly what Suárez brings.

If the front office can recognize what everyone else sees in that a team which hopes to contend cannot have a platoon of mediocrity at one of the most important positions on the field, Suárez is the perfect target left for Detroit.

Time will tell if the Tigers get involved in the bidding or not, but they absolutely should.

