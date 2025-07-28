Tigers Announce Reese Olson Out for Season, Place Parker Meadows on IL
The Detroit Tigers have had a busy Monday with the latest batch of news being a wave of dissapointment.
Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic recently posted an update from Tigers president Scott Harris announcing that starting pitcher Reese Olson would be out for the season with a shoulder strain.
Stavenhagen also added that outfielder Parker Meadows would be going on the injured list with a quad strain.
The loss of Olson is the major story here as he has been a large part of the team's success over the last year and a half. The 25-year-old has continued his breakout this season with a 3.15 ERA, 1.209 WHIP and 131 ERA+ performance through 13 starts.
That is even better considering his last outing was a blowout where he was assuredly dealing with this shoulder issue. He had worked a 2.71 ERA entering that game.
Detroit traded for Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Chris Paddack earlier on Monday, which is a move that now becomes more understandable following the Olson injury.
Paddack isn't performing near Olson's level, but will at least be a more veteran presence in the rotation for the postseason run. The former Twins hurler will make his first start for the Tigers on Wednesday, per Stavenhagen.
Meadows' injury adds insult to what has already been a disappointing year for him.
He has posted just a .200/.270/.296 slash line with two home runs and nine RBI through 38 games.
Infielder Andy Ibanez and outfielder Ryan Kiredler will join the MLB squad and be active for Monday's game.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.