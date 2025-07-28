Tigers Acquire Starting Pitcher Chris Paddack From Twins
The Detroit Tigers are making a move to add to their starting rotation ahead of the upcoming MLB trade deadline.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic first reported the Tigers engaged with the Minnesota Twins on a swap of right-handed starter Chris Paddack for a minor league player, and that deal was quickly finalized. Jeff Passan of ESPN later added it was catching/first base prospect Enrique Jimenez who was the minor league player dealt -- a 19-year-old who was ranked 14th in their pipeline -- while the Twins also traded away right-handed pitcher Randy Dobnak.
While Paddack might not be the Twins pitcher many Tigers fans wanted -- with Joe Ryan being brought up in trade discussions often -- he still could be an interesting addition in his own right.
Despite Jimenez being a top 30 prospect, that seems like a fair price considering Paddack is an established arm and Detroit seems to be set at catcher and first base going forward with Dillon Dingler already on the roster and the duo of Josue Briceno and Thayron Liranzo on the farm.
The Tigers might have had more pause in giving up too much future capital in a trade based on their cold stretch, causing them to lean towards taking smaller risks.
Paddack is indeed a rental pitcher who has never really broken out besides his strong rookie campaign. It will be interesting to see how he can perform with Detroit's strong coaching staff.
The 29-year-old has posted a 4.95 ERA with a 1.279 WHIP and 83 strikeouts in 111 innings of work this season. That is pretty much just the type of pitcher he is.
He doesn't strike many batters out, but he also very rarely walks them, either. He has given out just 27 free passes so far this year and has a career walk rate of just 5.2%.
Few pitchers locate their pitches as well as Paddack, who owns a Location+ of 113.
If the Tigers can find something to help him unlock a little more out of his offerings, he could be an impactful addition.
Dobnak has spent all five of his big league seasons with Minnesota, owning a career 4.86 ERA across 39 outings (21 starts). He likely will be used in a relief role, and he's not a high strikeout guy by any means with just 85 K's in 140.2 innings pitched. But he adds depth to this unit which is something Detroit desperately needed.
