Tigers Announce Surprising Move After Activating Kerry Carpenter from IL
The Detroit Tigers' offense has been stuck in a nasty funk the last few weeks and is hoping that getting one of their key sluggers back into the lineup will help get them back on track.
On Sunday morning, it was announced that Kerry Carpenter will be activated from the 10-day injured list after dealing with a right hamstring strain.
He originally suffered the injury on July 1 while stretching a base hit into a triple against the Minnesota Twins.
His loss was a prominent one, as he had hit a home run in two consecutive games and three out of the last five that he appeared in, providing the team with the kind of power production he has become known for.
On the season thus far, Carpenter has a .257/.285/.494 slash line with an OPS+ of 112. He has hit 16 home runs, 11 doubles and two triples to go along with 32 RBI.
While still above league average in some metrics, this is the least productive season of his MLB career at the plate. His OPS+ has never been lower than 122 previously.
To make room for Carpenter on the roster, the team made a surprising move.
Shortstop Trey Sweeney has been optioned to Triple-A Toledo, with the Tigers hoping he can figure things out down on the farm.
Acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the MLB trade deadline last year in the Jack Flaherty deal, Sweeney has the defensive chops to play in the Big Leagues, but has not figured it out yet with the bat.
This year he has a .208/.275/.303 slash line with a woeful OPS+ of 62, arguably the least productive offensive shortstop in baseball. He has only five home runs, five doubles and one triple with 27 RBI in 258 plate appearances.
