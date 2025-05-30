Tigers Announce They've Moved Star Rookie Jackson Jobe to Injured List
What the Detroit Tigers have done this season has been nothing short of impressive.
Owning the best record in the American League entering Friday's slate of games, they have done so by dealing with tons of injuries to impact players.
When the campaign began, they had Parker Meadows, Wenceel Perez and Matt Vierling on the injured list, forcing them to add some more outfield options before also having to place them on the IL.
During the month of May, the pitching staff started to pick up some injuries.
Both Reese Olson and Casey Mize, who were in the Opening Day starting rotation, were moved to the shelf with separate issues. And while Mize is back to continue his breakout year, Olson is still out alongside offseason signing Alex Cobb.
Now, another starting pitcher has gone down.
The Tigers announced that star rookie Jackson Jobe has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a grade one right flexor strain. They have called up Dylan Smith from Triple-A Toledo for the first time in his career, while also moving Cobb to the 60-day IL as the corresponding move.
The loss of Jobe hurts.
One of the most highly-regarded prospects in the sport when he was coming up the minor league ranks, he did enough during the spring to make the Opening Day roster.
The 22-year-old hasn't necessarily wowed during his time in The Show with a 4.22 ERA and ERA+ that's below the league average across his 10 starts, but he does own a 4-1 record and has given Detroit a chance to win virtually every time he's been on the mound.
Hopefully this is just a minor setback for Jobe.
Flexor strains are nerve-wracking for pitchers and teams alike just based on that being a precursor to the dreaded Tommy John surgery.
So, the Tigers will likely be extra cautious with the young right-hander when it comes to his rehab.