Tigers Claim Prospect with ‘Best Hit Tool’ in Latest MLB Mock Draft
The Detroit Tigers have a stacked farm system. Some of their current minor leaguers have the potential to be stars one day.
Along with that, the Tigers are one of the best teams in baseball and are looking like World Series contenders two months into the season.
So, when the MLB draft comes around in July, the Tigers won’t be looking for a player that can help them now. They’ll be looking for a player that can help them in a few years.
Or, players, in this case. The Tigers have a pick in Competitive Balance Round A, along with their No. 24 overall pick.
Detroit has two chances to get it right within the first 34 picks. So, who will the Tigers take? ESPN’s Kiley MeDaniel recently dove into his first mock draft of the season and had the Tigers selecting a high-upside hitter at No. 24.
Who is Kayson Cunningham?
Kayson Cunningham, according to McDaniel, “…arguably the best hit tool in the draft and will play the infield but doesn't have much power right now.” He projects him as a future Major League player, but perhaps not at shortstop, where he plays right now for Johnson High School in San Antonio, Texas.
He has Detroit taking Cunningham at No. 24.
McDaniel also wrote that he’s one of the most likely Major Leaguers in this class, so the Tigers could be locking in a potential successor to Gleyber Torres down the road.
Plus, he and Tigers third baseman Jace Jung have San Antonio roots. Jung went to MacArthur High School, along with his older brother, Josh, who plays for the Tigers Rangers.
With so many middle infielders in the pipeline, the Tigers can afford to go with a high school player and give him time to develop.
With their Competitive Balance Round A pick at No. 34, the Tigers selected LSU pitcher Anthony Eyanson.
The Tigers have done well with their last seven first-round picks. Each of their picks from 2018-22 are in the Majors — pitcher Casey Mize in 2018, outfielder Riley Greene in 2019, infielder/designated hitter Spencer Torkelson in 2020. pitcher Jackson Jobe in 2021 and Jung in 2022. Jung is currently at Triple-A.
Detroit’s last two first-round picks came from the prep ranks. In 2023, the Tigers selected outfielder Max Clark out of Franklin Community High School in Franklin, Ind. He is currently at High-A West Michigan but could get promoted to Double-A Erie this season.
Last year the Tigers selected shortstop Bryce Rainer from Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles, Calif. He is currently impressing scouts at Class-A Lakeland.
The 2025 MLB draft will be held Sunday and Monday, July 13-14, during All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.