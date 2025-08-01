Tigers Appear to Have Missed Out on Top Targets to Improve Bullpen
The Detroit Tigers came into the deadline seeking some help in their bullpen but have seemingly missed out on some preferred targets.
Due to the bullpen having some struggles this season, improving the unit was the top priority for the Tigers, and they have recently acquired Kyle Finnegan from the Washington Nationals.
While Finnegan was an All-Star in 2024 and has performed well this year, it’s hard to say that he is a shutdown closer in the ninth inning. So far this campaign, he has totaled a 4.38 ERA and 20 saves.
The 33-year-old has struggled of late after a strong start. That is exactly what happened to him in 2024, and it should raise a bit of concern for the Tigers. So far in July, he has totaled an 11.25 ERA.
In the three prior months, he had an ERA below 4.00 in all of them. Hopefully, he isn’t repeating what he did in the last campaign.
The veteran right-hander will give them an option with experience closing out games, but it doesn’t appear that he was the top choice.
Jon Morosi recently wrote that the Tigers were in talks with the St. Louis Cardinals for their closer Ryan Helsley before he was ultimately traded to the New York Mets.
After seeing both Helsley and Jhoan Duran come off the board the day prior, it feels like Detroit might have dropped the ball a bit.
While Finnegan can be an improvement for the bullpen, he isn’t the same caliber of pitcher as either of those two.
Detroit ended up with four relievers after the trade deadline was done. But none had the credentials of Helsley. It appears as if the Tigers were aggressive with other targets. But with Helsley they weren't aggressive enough.
With the trade deadline passed, the Tigers can only improve their team through free-agent signings and waiver wire claims. Relievers like Finnegan will have to do if the Tigers hope to make another deep postseason run.
