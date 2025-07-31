Tigers Acquire Nationals All-Star Closer Kyle Finnegan in Much-Needed Deal
The Detroit Tigers headed into the 2025 MLB trade deadline knowing they needed to find some upgrades for their bullpen.
They started the process when they acquired Rafael Montero from the Atlanta Braves on the eve of the deadline, and they have continued to stockpile talent today.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Tigers have acquired Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan.
Finnegan fills the team’s need for an experienced reliever who has late-game and high-leverage experience.
This season, he has converted 20 saves, giving him at least 11 in conversions in five consecutive campaigns.
His 4.38 ERA would seemingly leave something to be desired, but most of that damage has come in a handful of poor outings. His 3.60 FIP is a better indication of the success he has had on the mound this year.
He also owns an xERA of 3.51 across his 39 innings of work, indicating there has been some bad luck in his actual ERA.
An All-Star in 2024, Finnegan was non-tendered by the Nationals early last offseason. But a cold market led to him returning on a one-year, $5.38 million deal.
After opting against trading him ahead of last seaon's deadline, Washington has cashed in on his value this time.
A groundball-heavy pitcher, Finnegan fits the mold of the type of relievers Detroit likes to deploy. He doesn’t address their need for someone who can generate whiffs and strikeouts, but provides plenty of experience to the backend of a bullpen that was starting to struggle.
In exchange for Finnegan, the Tigers are sending right-handed pitcher RJ Sales and right-handed pitcher Josh Randall, their No. 15 ranked prospect, per Grant Paulsen of MLB Network Radio.
