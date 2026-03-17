Tigers Key Reliever Will Begin Season On Injured List in Latest Update

The Detroit Tigers are going to be down one of their relievers to start the season.

According to a report from Jason Beck of MLB.com, veteran right-hander Beau Brieske -- who had already been dealing with back spasms that he worked his way back from -- suffered a left groin strain doing mound work over the weekend and is going to open the season on the injured list.

Brieske has not pitched for the big league club since last June after an ugly start to the season, but entered spring looking to get his spot back after he was optioned back to Triple-A Toledo. The spring results were not great with a 7.71 ERA and 1.714 WHIP and he was going to have a tough road, but this is still a hit to the depth for Detroit.

This will open up a spot on the Opening Day roster which someone is now going to have to seize. Brieske has a 4.14 ERA over the course of his career which has included 108 big league appearances for the team since 2022.

Where Tigers Could Now Turn with Brieske on Shelf

Detroit Tigers pitcher Beau Brieske | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are a number of directions Detroit could now turn to fill Brieske's roster spot, but there have been some impressive performances this spring which could wind up finding their way on the roster.

Tanner Rainey has a 1.17 ERA in eight spring appearances while guys like Sean Guenther, Jack Little and Ricky Vanasco remain options as well. The most intriguing though may be swapping him out for a southpaw in Enmanuel De Jesus, who the team already signed to the 40-man roster to prevent him from heading back to Asia.

Ultimately, the next week is going to have to provide an answer, but Brieske appears to be out for at least a few weeks even in a best case scenario.

Tigers Bullpen Has High Ceiling

Detroit Tigers pitcher Will Vest | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Scott Harris made some big moves this offseason for a reunion with Kyle Finnegan as well as bringing in Kenley Jansen and the presence of Will Vest, the potential for an elite trio at the back end exists, but fill in arms like Brieske are needed as well.

If Detroit can fill his role with someone who can produce at at least a decent level, it will go a long way towards helping them close out games and put wins on the board early.