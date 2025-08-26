Tigers Averted Disaster Allowing Veteran Pitcher To Depart in Free Agency Last Year
The Detroit Tigers have done well, for the most part, over the last few years identifying starting pitchers to make short-term commitments to and extracting as much value out of them as possible.
The strategy was adjusted, somewhat, when they targeted Eduardo Rodriguez ahead of the 2022 campaign. The two sides agreed to a five-year, $77 million deal, looking like a big-time commitment at first glance. But, it was essentially a two-year, $28 million deal because an opt-out clause existed following the 2023 season.
Performing at a high level that year, it was a no-brainer for Rodriguez to re-enter free agency. He went 13-9 across 26 starts with a 3.30 ERA in 152.2 innings with 143 strikeouts. The last three years and $49 million of the deal was opted out of and it proved to be the right decision.
The talented lefty turned that strong campaign with the Tigers into a four-year, $80 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks that could be worth as much as $100 million over five years because of a vesting option. He certainly cashed in, with 2023 being the best season of his carer, in some metrics, so that point. His 131 ERA+ was a single-season high.
Tigers Caught Break Not Bringing Back Eduardo Rodriguez
While losing players who are that productive isn’t normally a positive thing, Detroit was fortunate this time around. Not even two full seasons into his long-term deal with the Diamondbacks and Rodriguez is proving to be a bust. The Tigers are fortunate they didn’t commit even more money to him because he is struggling mightily.
In 33 outings with Arizona, the veteran has a 5.49 ERA in 169 innings. He has produced a -0.5 bWAR over that span with 163 strikeouts. His 5.40 ERA this year ranks 88th amongst the 96 pitchers who have thrown at least 110 innings.
“He relies primarily on a 92-mph fastball that has not exactly befuddled hitters, and his lack of a breaking ball makes him relatively predictable. We’ll see what happens next year,” wrote Andy McCullough of The Athletic (subscription required), highlighting Rodriguez as the Diamondbacks’ player for this week’s MLB power rankings theme.
For a team with as tight of a budget as Detroit possesses, it was incredibly fortunate to avoid what looks to be such a disastrous long-term commitment. They did a wonderful job replacing him last year, signing Jack Flaherty to a one-year deal. His value to the franchise was immense, performing so well he was flipped ahead of the MLB trade deadline to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Flaherty was brought back for a second straight free agency, but hasn’t replicated the kind of success he did in 2024. Alas, at least he is taking the mound. Another one of their short-term commitments to bolster the starting pitching depth, veteran Alex Cobb, still hasn’t pitched for the team yet.