Tigers Initial Proposed Trade Return to Land Diamondbacks Star is Massive Haul

The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason looking to make a huge splash either in free agency or the trade market to land their next superstar and elevate themselves to American League favorites.

While there were flashes in 2025 of this, ultimately, Detroit crumbled down the stretch, largely due to not having enough firepower both on the pitching staff and in the lineup. If the Tigers are serious this winter about taking a leap though, there's a star on the trade block who could change everything.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to trade away franchise second baseman Ketel Marte potentially during next week's winter meetings, and surprisingly, Detroit was named as a potential landing spot this week.

Understandably, a player as impactful as Marte on such a team-friendly contract would not be cheap in a trade for the Tigers. During a recent episode of the Tiger Territory podcast, Kieran Steckley and Cody Stavenhagen went over some potential packages Detroit could offer to Arizona for the three-time All-Star, and it's safe to say it would be a ton to give up.

Tigers Ketel Marte Trade Proposal Sees Team Deal Three Young Stars

Ketel Marte trade proposal #1 by @Kieran_Steckley:



• Troy Melton

• Sawyer Gipson-Long

• Max Anderson



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/Rb79YqsXB7 — Tiger Territory (@TigerTerritory_) December 3, 2025

In his first proposal, Steckley drew up an offer that involved Detroit sending three key pieces out West in order to land Marte. The one of the three that would hurt the most is young sensation Troy Melton, fresh off an electric rookie year and incredible playoff performance as the centerpiece.

He also included the versatile Sawyer Gipson-Long -- who Tigers fans could likely stomach parting with -- as well as top-ten prospect Max Anderson fresh off his breakout campaign in Double-A and Triple-A.

It's a significant price to pay, but as everyone understands, getting value in return for a trade simply has to involve giving serious value as well. The pitching needy Diamondbacks would likely be on board here, but the question becomes whether or not Scott Harris would really consider it.

Would Tigers Actually Make the Deal?

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris, left, and manager A.J. Hinch meet with reporters Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, at Comerica Park in Detroit. | Evan Petzold / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Stavenhagen's part, he said that the aspect of giving up Melton with Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize and Jack Flaherty all set to hit free agency soon is too much to make the trade if he were making the decision.

Would Harris feel the same way?

Detroit's president of baseball operations loves his young talent as much as any executive in baseball, and he would certainly have a very hard time giving up someone with the ceiling that Melton has.

Jul 30, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) makes a throw in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

At the same time, though, Marte has a bWAR over the last three seasons of 16.0 and a slash line of 283/.368/.519 and could be the exact piece this lineup needs to unlock its full potential. It also must be considered, however, that while he's under contract until 2031, Marte is now 32 years old and may only have a few years of great production left.

All of these factors make it an extremely tough call, assuming the Diamondbacks like the haul, but knowing Harris, it's probably more likely he holds onto his guys.

Then again, you never truly can know this time of year, and if the Tigers front office feels now is the time to make a splash, absolutely anything can happen.

