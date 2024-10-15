Detroit Tigers Saved Themselves a Headache With Last Offseason Free-Agent Departure
What the Detroit Tigers overcame with their pitching staff during the 2024 season was truly remarkable.
Ahead of the trade deadline, they sent Jack Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Reese Olson ended up hitting the injured list, where Casey Mize and Matt Manning were already present.
That left Tarik Skubal and Keider Montero as the only starting pitchers that manager A.J. Hinch had to use for several weeks. He navigated it masterfully, pressing all the right buttons when it came to using openers and bulk pitchers behind them.
One of the reasons the team was left short-handed on depth in the rotation was that they lost Eduardo Rodriguez to the Arizona Diamondbacks in free agency.
He agreed to a four-year, $80 million deal to depart the Motor City. While it seemed like it could hurt at the time, it ended up being a blessing in disguise for the Tigers.
Rodriguez gave the Diamondbacks virtually nothing in the first year of his massive contract. That is why that signing received a mark of D- from Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report in his re-grade of the biggest free agency moves last offseason.
“The former Tiger did not make his 2024 debut until August 7, meaning there were several pitchers acquired at the trade deadline who logged more innings for their new teams than Rodriguez did all year. And in addition to it being a delayed start, what he gave the Snakes was wholly underwhelming, lasting at least six innings in just one of his 10 starts…
At least in August, he got both run support and a bullpen that shut things down after his departure, resulting in four Arizona wins. No such luck in September, as the Diamondbacks went 1-5 in games started by Rodriguez while blowing what was a seven-game lead over the Mets in late August,” wrote the MLB expert.
Somewhat shockingly, Rodriguez wasn’t even the worst pitching signing on his team. That distinction went to Jordan Montgomery, as the two combined to sabotage their run to the postseason; they didn’t even have a chance to defend their NL pennant.
A return to the mound in August would have coincided well for Detroit, as they needed all the help they could get. But, the level of production that Rodriguez provided would have tanked their incredible run as well.
He was sold in his two seasons with the Tigers, making 43 starts and going 18-14 with a 3.58 ERA. That has to give hope to Arizona fans that he can turn things around in 2025 and start to live up to his contract.