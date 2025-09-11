Tigers Become First Team in MLB History To Do This To the Yankees
The Detroit Tigers dismantled the New York Yankees two nights in a row, winning 12-2 on Tuesday night before an 11-1 victory on Wednesday in the second game of the series.
It's an encouraging development for a Tigers team that has gone through ups and downs this season in terms of performance. Dominating one of their main threats in the American League in this fashion was great to see, but it was also historic.
For as long as the Yankees have been playing baseball, this was the first time in franchise history -- a sample size of nearly 125 years -- that they have lost consecutive home games by 10 or more, per Ryan Field of ABC.
Tigers Starting to Come Together Perfectly at Most Critical Time
A couple of hot games offensively has been nice to see, however, it's the performance of the starting pitchers in the Bronx which may be the most encouraging aspect of these two games. When Detroit lost its second most consistent pitcher in Reese Olson for the season over the summer, the panic button set in.
Jack Flaherty and Casey Mize were always going to have to step up in a big way, and over the last month, they had been no better than average. At times, they were a whole lot closer to below average than the front-end starters the Tigers needed.
On Tuesday night, though, Mize had one of his better starts of the campaign, allowing four hits and two earned runs over six innings with eight strikeouts and no walks. Flaherty tossed just five innings on Wednesday, but he allowed two hits and no runs with one walk compared to seven strikeouts.
The biggest problem with Flaherty has been wild levels of inconsistency, but if this is the version of himself he can be come October, the Tigers are going to have a tremendous chance in any series no matter who their opponent is.
Tigers Have Scored Five or More Runs in Eight of Last Nine
As for the lineup, the bats have regressed in the second half compared to the first, and while a two-game sample size is too small to think they are back to normal, it is an encouraging development to realize they are scoring runs over the last couple weeks at a much higher rate than throughout the second half of the season.
38 runs in the last five games places Detroit third in baseball over the last week while playing less games than the two teams in front of them. They are also top-10 in baseball over the last two weeks while playing 12 games compared to 14 for most of the teams ahead of them.
There is no question that things are starting to click at a much better level right now for the Tigers on offense, and if they can show this is more than just a hot couple of weeks and it's actually representative of what this offense is, Detroit is going to have a great chance in the postseason.