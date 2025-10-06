Julio Rodriguez's Double Lifts Mariners Past Tigers in Game 2 of ALDS
The Detroit Tigers were riding high coming into Sunday night's ALDS Game 2 against the Seattle Mariners. They had built up momentum, winning two games in a row on the strength of good pitching and timely hitting and had Tarik Skubal, who just struck out 14, set to take the mound.
Well, Skubal was dominant once again. In seven innings of work, the left-hander allowed two runs and struck out nine. Their ace put them in a position to win, allowing the Tigers to continue their habit of clutch hitting.
Although Spencer Torkelson came through in the eighth, it turned out to not be enough as the Tigers will take a day off to travel after a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners.
Skubal Was Stingy, but the Offense Was Too Quiet
The Tigers' ace came through for a second straight playoff start. Skubal allowed two runs on five hits, both runs coming from solo homers off the bat of Jorge Polanco. Skubal walked one and struck out nine.
Skubal kept his team in it, and the offense obliged in the eighth. After a Gleyber Torres walk, Riley Greene reached on a fielder's choice, putting two on for Spencer Torkelson. The former first overall pick laced a double the opposite way and third base coach and former Mariner, Joey Cora, sent both runners home.
Detroit's bullpen was unable to corral Seattle's stars in the eighth. Cal Raleigh hit a one out double off of Kyle Finnegan that was immediately followed by a Julio Rodriguez RBI double, putting Seattle up 3-2. Fortunatley, Bart Hurter was able to get out of it, leaving runners stranded at first and second.
However that lead proved insurmountable, as the Tigers offense sputtered and was unable to score off of Andres Muñoz, who had gone two innings on Saturday.
It was a game of small mistakes, but the Tigers made more. Skubal left two too many pitches over the plate to Polanco, and Seattle's stars showed up in their first playoff win since 2001.
Despite that, it becomes really hard for Detroit to win if they're only able to muster three hits for the whole game. Gleyber Torres, Spencer Torkelson and Javier Baez were the only Tigers to register hits as they went 3-for-31 and 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
As was the case in their last loss in Game 2 of the ALWC, their inability to drive runners in during a close came was the ultimate difference maker.
The Tigers will take Monday to travel back home as they play the next two games in Comerica Park. Jack Flaherty will take the ball against Logan Gilbert during a 4:08 p.m. EST start.