Tigers Name Starting Pitchers for Home Games in ALDS Against Mariners
The Detroit Tigers have set their starting pitchers for Game 3 and Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners.
Game 3 is set for Tuesday at Comerica Park. Game 4 is on Wednesday. The Mariners won Game 2 on Sunday, 3-2, ensuring there would be a Game 4.
Detroit will start right-hander Jack Flaherty in Game 3 and right-hander Casey Mize in Game 4. Per the MLB probables page, the Mariners have named right-hander Logan Gilbert as their Game 3 starter. The starter for Game 4 has not been announced.
Jack Flaherty and Casey Mize This Season
Both right-handers have worked a game this postseason. Flaherty started Game 3 of the AL Wild Card series against the Cleveland Guardians, while Mize started Game 1.
Flaherty pitched 4.2 innings in his start, as he allowed three hits and one earned run. He struck out two and walked four as he threw 74 pitches. Flaherty has one of the most extensive postseason credentials on the roster. He is 2-5 with a 5.05 ERA in 11 playoff games (10 starts), five of which were with the Los Angeles Dodgers during their World Series championship run.
He returned to the Tigers after he was traded from Detroit to Los Angeles at the 2024 deadline. He struggled this season, as he went 8-15 with a 4.64 ERA in 31 starts. He struck out 188 and walked 59 in 161 innings. He allowed batters to hit .239 against him and he had a 1.28 WHIP. He lost his last two regular season starts.
Mize threw just three innings in his first career postseason start against the Guardians. He only allowed one hit and one run, as he struck out one and walked two. The Tigers went on to win the game.
This has been a bounce-back season for the former first-round pick, who missed 2023 recovering from Tommy John surgery. He went 14-6 with a 3.87 ERA in 28 starts, as he struck out 78 and walked 29 in 102.1 innings. Batters hit .290 against him and he finished with a 1.47 WHIP. He went 0-1 in his final three regular season starts.
American League Division Series
(best-of-5)
Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners
Game 1, Saturday: Tigers 3, Mariners 2
Game 2, Sunday: Mariners 3, Tigers 2 (series tied, 1-1)
Game 3: Tuesday: Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers, 4:08 PM ET, FS1/ FOX Deportes
Game 4: Wednesday: Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers, 3:08 PM ET, FS1/ FOX Deportes (if necessary)
Game 5, Friday, Oct. 10: Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners, 4:40 PM ET, FS1/ FOX Deportes (if necessary)
Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.