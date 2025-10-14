Tigers Boss Seemingly Avoids Question When Asked About Trading Tarik Skubal
The Detroit Tigers still have a fresh and open wound after losing in heartbreaking fashion in the 15th inning of Game 5 of the American League Divisional Series to the Seattle Mariners.
While fans may be trying to get over the loss still, the organization has turned the page to the offseason and how to improve going forward to possibly change the results. President of baseball operations Scott Harris and manager A.J. Hinch held a season wrap-up press conference on Monday where some big pieces of news were revealed.
For one, Harris said Hinch has already signed a contract extension to keep him around long-term. What may have been the most interesting nugget however was when Harris was pressed on potential impending contract negotiations with superstar ace Tarik Skubal.
With Skubal entering the final year under team control and looking increasingly unlikely to sign an extension before hitting the open market, Harris was asked about the possibility of trading him this offseason, and he did not inspire confidence that Detroit isn't at least considering it.
Scott Harris Doesn't Say Skubal Won't Be Traded by Tigers
"I can't comment on our players being traded," Harris said via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. "I can't comment on free agents. I can't comment on other teams' players. I'm going to respond by just not actually commenting on it...I totally understand the question, and I understand that you have to ask me. I've learned over time, especially with this question, that general comments tend to get chopped up and forced into narratives."
Harris was asked directly whether or not he feels owner Chris Ilitch would be willing to put forth the money to lock him up, and did not say this would be an issue.
"Chris has been supportive with everything we do," he said. "I know that Chris is going to support us with everything we need...that can help us bring a World Series here. I have no concerns about that."
Would Tigers Actually Consider Skubal Trade?
For as unthinkable as a trade of the best pitcher on the planet from a team who came within one big play of reaching the ALCS may seem, it actually could make some sort of sense. It all comes down to whether or not Detroit feels there is a realistic chance of signing him a year from now.
An extension before free agency -- especially given the fact that Skubal is a Scott Boras client -- seems like it won't be happening. When it's truly an open market situation, it's going to be tough for the Tigers to realistically match the kind of numbers that will be thrown around at the big lefty.
There's also the school of thought that not having Skubal dramatically reduces Detroit's chance in 2026, but losing him in exchange for nothing would be absolutely devastating. If the Tigers were to trade him now, they would obviously get a historic haul in return.
It remains to be seen what's going to happen, but Harris certainly seems to be leaving all options on the table.