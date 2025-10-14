Tigers Baseball Report

Tigers Boss Seemingly Avoids Question When Asked About Trading Tarik Skubal

Could the Detroit Tigers be considering doing the unthinkable?

Michael Brauner

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris, manager A.J. Hinch meet with reporters Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan.
Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris, manager A.J. Hinch meet with reporters Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. / Evan Petzold / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Tigers still have a fresh and open wound after losing in heartbreaking fashion in the 15th inning of Game 5 of the American League Divisional Series to the Seattle Mariners.

While fans may be trying to get over the loss still, the organization has turned the page to the offseason and how to improve going forward to possibly change the results. President of baseball operations Scott Harris and manager A.J. Hinch held a season wrap-up press conference on Monday where some big pieces of news were revealed.

For one, Harris said Hinch has already signed a contract extension to keep him around long-term. What may have been the most interesting nugget however was when Harris was pressed on potential impending contract negotiations with superstar ace Tarik Skubal.

With Skubal entering the final year under team control and looking increasingly unlikely to sign an extension before hitting the open market, Harris was asked about the possibility of trading him this offseason, and he did not inspire confidence that Detroit isn't at least considering it.

Scott Harris Doesn't Say Skubal Won't Be Traded by Tigers

Scott Harris of Detroit Tigers in green hoodie
Detroit Tigers president of baseball operation Scott Harris during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I can't comment on our players being traded," Harris said via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. "I can't comment on free agents. I can't comment on other teams' players. I'm going to respond by just not actually commenting on it...I totally understand the question, and I understand that you have to ask me. I've learned over time, especially with this question, that general comments tend to get chopped up and forced into narratives."

Harris was asked directly whether or not he feels owner Chris Ilitch would be willing to put forth the money to lock him up, and did not say this would be an issue.

"Chris has been supportive with everything we do," he said. "I know that Chris is going to support us with everything we need...that can help us bring a World Series here. I have no concerns about that."

Would Tigers Actually Consider Skubal Trade?

Tarik Skubal of Detroit Tigers reacts after big play
Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal celebrates striking out Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh in the sixth inning of ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For as unthinkable as a trade of the best pitcher on the planet from a team who came within one big play of reaching the ALCS may seem, it actually could make some sort of sense. It all comes down to whether or not Detroit feels there is a realistic chance of signing him a year from now.

An extension before free agency -- especially given the fact that Skubal is a Scott Boras client -- seems like it won't be happening. When it's truly an open market situation, it's going to be tough for the Tigers to realistically match the kind of numbers that will be thrown around at the big lefty.

There's also the school of thought that not having Skubal dramatically reduces Detroit's chance in 2026, but losing him in exchange for nothing would be absolutely devastating. If the Tigers were to trade him now, they would obviously get a historic haul in return.

It remains to be seen what's going to happen, but Harris certainly seems to be leaving all options on the table.

Michael Brauner
MICHAEL BRAUNER

Michael Brauner is a 2022 graduate of the University of Alabama with a degree in Sports Media. He covers various MLB teams across the On SI network and you can also find his work on Yellowhammer News covering the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers as well as on the radio producing and co-hosting 'The Opening Kickoff' every weekday morning on 105.5 WNSP FM in Mobile, Alabama.

