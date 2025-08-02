Tigers Boss Scott Harris Explains Reasoning For Underwhelming Trade Deadline
The Detroit Tigers had a largely underwhelming trade deadline this week, failing to land any of the big names they have been linked to all season long.
Though some were not exactly shocked by the way things played out, it certainly went exactly the way others suspected it could, as Detroit largely sat out of talks for the biggest names out there.
The prices -- which were supremely high for both starting and relief pitching -- simply did not come down the way many hoped they would.
Instead of guys like Eugenio Suarez and David Bednar, the Tigers wound up with Kyle Finnegan and Charlie Morton.
While speaking to the media regarding how things played out and answering questions to recap the day, the president of baseball operations, Scott Harris, was honest about the reality of the situation.
"Some of the prices around the game were really high for short-term rental relievers. It’s a really valuable position and clearly the game values that," Harris said via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. "As we started to navigate the market and hear the asking prices for some of these guys, we felt like it was a better approach for us to attack it in volume."
Harris went on to talk about the hesitancy to give up top prospects in negotiations and explain his belief that had they traded from the top of the farm system, they would have regretted it.
"There will be times in my tenure where we do chase the flashiest name and we go land the flashiest name and it does really help us, but only if it fits what we think we need to address in the second half leading into October," Harris said. "A lot of the moves we passed on felt like moves that were going to haunt us for many years to come."
The Tigers held on to all of their top-ten prospects, but more importantly, the group of five at the top who form the organization's top-100 guys across baseball.
Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark, Bryce Rainer, Josue Briceño, and Thayron Liranzo all saw their names included in media proposals over the last couple of months, but Harris and Detroit elected not to mortgage the future for the present.
Whether or not that was the right strategy remains to be seen, however the Tigers certainly kept all their cards in the deck in terms of the future of the franchise.
