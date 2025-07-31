Tigers Acquire Reliever Codi Heuer in Trade Deadline Deal With Rangers
The Detroit Tigers announced on Thursday that they have acquired right-handed relief pitcher Codi Heuer in a trade with the Texas Rangers.
Heuer, a 29-year-old Montana native, has appeared in 87 career MLB contests with a 3.61 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 92.1 innings pitched to go with three saves.
He made just one appearance with the Rangers this season, allowing one earned run in an 1 1/3 innings.
He has been solid with Triple-A Round Rock, where he's posted a 3.43 ERA across 35 appearancces and 39.1 innings of work.
Heuer was drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox out of Wichita State University. He's appeared in the Major Leagues with the White Sox as well as their crosstown rival Chicago Cubs.
In return, Detroit sent cash considerations back to Texas.
Heuer will report to Triple-A Toledo, where he will look to continue to string together a strong season in the minor leagues.
Heuer will provide another experienced depth option for a Tigers bullpen that ranks ninth in MLB with an ERA of 3.78.
The club added high-leverage help to the unit earlier on Thursday by acquiring closer Kyle Finnegan in a blockbuster deal with the Washington Nationals.
In a corresponding move, Detroit designated 34-year-old left-handed pitcher Dietrich Enns for assignment. Enns had a 5.60 ERA for the Tigers in his seven appearances this year.
Detroit has an off day on Thursday before paying a visit to the City of Brotherly Love for a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies.
