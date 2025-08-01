Tigers Could Benefit from Charlie Morton's Recent Upturn in Performance
The Detroit Tigers were focused on one thing during the trade deadline: pitching. Acquiring six pitchers, they attempted to have a full makeover of the staff.
Detroit acquired Chris Paddack on Monday to add starting pitching depth, but waited until right before the deadline to bring in a second.
The Tigers acquired 41-year-old Charlie Morton from the Baltimore Orioles in the hope that he can bolster the back end of the starting rotation.
Morton is in the 18th year of his career, and at 41-years-old, he can still eat some innings.
In 23 games with 17 starts, Morton has a 5.42 ERA. Although his FIP is at 4.84, suggesting he is getting unlucky, he still has a WHIP of 1.559. Despite having his worst season since 2010, the last time his ERA was over five, he is still throwing innings and striking batters out.
His 101.1 innings pitched was third on the Orioles and will immediately become the third most on Detroit, as well. 'Uncle Charlie' has struck out 101 batters as well, meaning he's still at a strikeout per inning, all things considered.
After an awful start to the season, he's been much more effective. He is 7-2 in his last 15 starts and 4-1 in his last seven. He's won two of his last three starts and has pitched at least six innings in each outing.
The Tigers have three starters on the injured list and Keider Montero in the minor leagues. Morton will likely compete with Paddack and rookie Troy Melton for consistent starts.
It might not have been the move that people expected the Tigers to make. But, Morton brings a veteran presence and a lot of playoff experience, including two World Series rings — with Houston in 2017 and with Atlanta in 2021. For a staff with little postseason experience besides last year, Morton's time in the postseason could be invaluable.
In return, the Tigers traded left-handed minor leaguer Micah Ashman to the Orioles. Given Morton's age, Baltimore wasn't getting more than a prospect in return.
Ashman is a left-handed reliever who is having a great year, one that pushed him to Double-A. In 30 games across two levels, Ashman has posted a 1.49 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 42.1 innings.
Morton might not have been the most attractive arm traded at the deadline, but the Tigers went and got him to be a veteran presence and throw some innings.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.