Tigers on Brink of Playoff Elimination After Game 3 ALDS Loss to Mariners
The American League Division Series between the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners featured two close games in Seattle, as each team took a 3-2 win. The series was sent to Detroit but not before a lengthy rain delay before Game 3 on Tuesday night.
Nearly three hours later, Game 3 finally got underway. The Tigers fell behind early and couldn't rally as they fell, 8-4, to the Mariners.
Tigers Pitching Struggles
Jack Flaherty got the start for Detroit. One of the keys to a win would require a lengthy start, but he didn't have his best stuff. He lasted just 3.1 innings surrendering four hits on three runs. He also walked three hitters and struck out six.
After a clean first two innings, the veteran righty ran into trouble in the third. Seattle's Victor Robles led off with a double and was followed up by a line drive to left off the bat of J.P. Crawford. After left fielder Riley Greene threw the ball into the infield, it got away from catcher Dillon Dingler and a run scored.
Randy Arozarena came through with a run-scoring single and just like that it was 2-0. Soon after the Tigers stranded a runner in the bottom of the third, the Mariners added on. Eugenio Suarez torched a fastball up in the zone and circled the bases for a solo shot.
Tommy Kahnle took over in the inning and allowed a RBI single from Cal Raleigh to make it 4-0. The All-Star catcher had a big night with two hits, including a two-run homer, and a walk.
Logan Gilbert Dominates Detroit's Offense
The Tigers offense has struggled this entire postseason. They've been able to string together timely hits, but they haven't put it all together. The pitching staff has been under constant pressure to keep the game close. That trend continued on Tuesday as Logan Gilbert shined on the mound for Seattle.
Through six innings, Gilbert allowed four hits, one run, and struck out seven. The lone run came in the fifth inning on a fielder's choice. Gleyber Torres was the only Tiger hitter who showed up with a two-hit evening.
The bats finally woke up in the ninth inning despite a 8-1 deficit. After a Jake Rogers double and a four-pitch walk to Jahmai Jones, the Tigers finally cashed in. Spencer Torkelson delivered a two-RBI double.
That was preceded by a RBI single from Andy Ibanez. Unfortunately, the rally ended quickly as Parker Meadows lined into a double play to end the ballgame.
The Tigers season is officially on the line, trailing 2-1. Manager A.J. Hinch will send Casey Mize to toe the rubber for Game 4. First pitch is set for 3:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The game will be televised on FS1.