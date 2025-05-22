Tigers Bullpen Takes Care Of Business, Secures Series Win Against Cardinals
The Detroit Tigers' bullpen day was a success as Brant Hurter and company secured the series win against the St. Louis Cardinals in a 5-1 afternoon victory on Wednesday.
The Tigers advance to 33-17 in 2025, keeping their crown of the best record in baseball to themselves. It's the first time the Tigers have the best record in the MLB through 50 games since 2006, according to MLB.com.
Chase Lee secured his first career win, pitching two complete innings with two strikeouts with his ERA now sitting at 0.82. Brant Hurter took on opening duties with two strikeouts through three innings of work. He dropped his ERA to 2.08.
Riley Greene led the way offensively for the top of the lineup with three runs scored on one hit and two walks. It's his fifth time this month getting on base safely three times in one game.
Spencer Torkelson led the way for the bottom half of the lineup with two hits and two walks for a run scored and an RBI. He knocked down his fourth multi-hit game of May.
Beau Briske, who has struggled this season with a 5.63 ERA and 1.44 WHIP, delivered to close out the game with two scoreless innings and two strikeouts.
The Cardinals are now 4-4 since their nine-game win streak.
Detroit will now host the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park to try and increase its cushion in its lead for the American League Central. Jack Flaherty will look to keep his positive momentum going after his solid outing against the Toronto Blue Jays.
He's had a rough start to the season with a 4.44 ERA, but has the opportunity to wake himself up against an in-division opponent amid a rough offensive stretch.
He'll go against Slade Cecconi, a 25-year-old with a 5.40 ERA making just his second start of the year.