Tigers Baseball Report

Tigers Bullpen Takes Care Of Business, Secures Series Win Against Cardinals

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch's bullpen day worked with some help from Riley Greene and Spencer Torkleson.

Anders Pryor

May 21, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Brant Hurter (48) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium.
May 21, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Brant Hurter (48) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Tigers' bullpen day was a success as Brant Hurter and company secured the series win against the St. Louis Cardinals in a 5-1 afternoon victory on Wednesday.

The Tigers advance to 33-17 in 2025, keeping their crown of the best record in baseball to themselves. It's the first time the Tigers have the best record in the MLB through 50 games since 2006, according to MLB.com.

Chase Lee secured his first career win, pitching two complete innings with two strikeouts with his ERA now sitting at 0.82. Brant Hurter took on opening duties with two strikeouts through three innings of work. He dropped his ERA to 2.08.

Riley Greene celebrating with teammates after scoring a run against the St. Louis Cardinals in a gray uniform.
May 21, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Riley Greene led the way offensively for the top of the lineup with three runs scored on one hit and two walks. It's his fifth time this month getting on base safely three times in one game.

Spencer Torkelson led the way for the bottom half of the lineup with two hits and two walks for a run scored and an RBI. He knocked down his fourth multi-hit game of May.

Beau Briske, who has struggled this season with a 5.63 ERA and 1.44 WHIP, delivered to close out the game with two scoreless innings and two strikeouts.

The Cardinals are now 4-4 since their nine-game win streak.

Detroit will now host the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park to try and increase its cushion in its lead for the American League Central. Jack Flaherty will look to keep his positive momentum going after his solid outing against the Toronto Blue Jays.

He's had a rough start to the season with a 4.44 ERA, but has the opportunity to wake himself up against an in-division opponent amid a rough offensive stretch.

He'll go against Slade Cecconi, a 25-year-old with a 5.40 ERA making just his second start of the year.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Anders Pryor
ANDERS PRYOR

Anders Pryor is an MLB writer and contributor at On SI a part of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from Villanova University with a degree in Journalism and spent his senior year interning with the sports desk at the Philadelphia Inquirer. Anders loves spending his free time running in the park and being with friends.

Home/News