Watch: Spencer Torkelson Delivers Epic Walk-Off Detroit Tigers Victory
The Detroit Tigers defeated the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon to clinch a sweep and elevate their record above .500 for the first time this season.
It was a victory which did not come easy for the Tigers, trailing 2-0 early after a shaky first inning from top prospect Jackson Jobe in what was his second career start.
Despite Jobe settling in followed by four hitless innings from the bullpen, Detroit's bats could not get going for huge portions of the game and they headed into the bottom half of the ninth trailing 3-1.
From there, baserunners flowed and a bases loaded walk for Andy Ibanez brought Spencer Torkelson to the plate trailing by a run with the bases juiced, and the former top prospect came through in the clutch with a double ripped to left field.
Torkelson's huge hit continues what has been a sensational comeback season for him thus far, now slashing .324/.439/.618 with two home runs and six RBI.
Before the ninth, Torkelson did not have a hit in the game and was 0-for-4, but rather than getting dejected he took the opportunity to help his team and came through with their first walk-off of the 2025 season.
When trying to win a division, earning sweeps over teams that are in the basement is going to be critical, and on the cusp of squandering one the Tigers did what they did so many times last season and refused to quit.
Their reward is a three-game date with the defending American League champion New York Yankees, a series which gets started on Monday afternoon.