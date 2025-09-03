Tigers Cannot Afford To Lose Kyle Finnegan Amidst Historic Stretch
Detroit Tigers fans and analysts alike came away feeling that the team’s moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year were underwhelming.
There were clear needs to address and some impactful players available that would have helped the team. But they opted to take a quantity over quality approach instead. They stockpiled arms for the bullpen but didn’t go to the top of the market for someone such as David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates, who landed with the New York Yankees.
Help was needed for the left side of the infield, but no additions were made. In the starting rotation, Chris Paddack and Charlie Morton were acquired as backend innings eaters. Paddack, who is currently on leave, has already been demoted to the bullpen.
It didn’t seem like a great deadline performance for the Tigers, but that is because no one could have foreseen what Kyle Finnegan has turned into. Acquired from the Washington Nationals, the former closer has arguably been the most impactful addition any team has made. He has turned what was a concern at the backend of the bullpen into a strength, combining with Will Vest as a dynamic one-two punch late in games.
Kyle Finnegan Has Been Historically Good for Tigers
The veteran right-hander has been dominant since joining Detroit. A tweak to his pitch usage has unlocked another level of production he never previously showcased with the Nationals. Now throwing his splitter more, Finnegan is shutting down opponents and racking up strikeouts at a historic rate.
Through 12 appearances and 14.1 innings, he has allowed only three hits and three walks while striking out 19. Being that dominant is rare enough, but doing so after being acquired midseason is even rarer.
As shared by the Tigers PR account, Finnegan is the first relief pitcher to throw 14-plus scoreless innings with a new team since Erik Goeddel in 2018, who started with the Seattle Mariners and landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The last time a Detroit player did it was in 1983. Doug Blair accomplished the feat after being acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals.
With the bullpen getting back on track in August, the last thing the Tigers need is another injury to overcome. Unfortunately, they will be holding their breath on the status of their star reliever moving forward. On Wednesday, he was warming up to face off against the New York Mets, but he never entered the game.
Finnegan looked to aggravate something while throwing in the bullpen. His warm-up was cut short and he went into the clubhouse to get checked out. According to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic the veteran right-hander is dealing with some groin tightness.
It will be something worth keeping an eye on moving forward. Hopefully, it isn’t anything serious because Detroit cannot afford to lose him from the bullpen. He has been performing at such a high level, replicating his production would be a near impossibility.