Tigers Charlie Morton Reflects on One of ‘Weirdest Outings of Career’
The Detroit Tigers traded for 41-year-old pitcher Charlie Morton for his experience, both in the regular season and the postseason.
The 18-year veteran is a two-time All-Star with two World Series rings, which he won with the Houston Astros in 2017 and the Atlanta Braves in 2021.
His number this season don’t look great on paper. He is 7-10 with a 5.48 ERA. His first start with Detroit, which came on Aug. 3 against Philadelphia, was exactly what Detroit needed.
He pitched six innings, giving up four hits and one run. He walked one and struck out six. He took the loss, but it was a promising start for Morton in Detroit.
On Saturday, he started again, this time at Comerica Park against the Los Angeles Angels. The outing was representative of the veteran’s roller-coaster season.
“I just walk off the mound and I’m like, ‘Man, that was probably one of the weirdest outings of my career,’” Morton said to reporters after the game, including the Detroit Free Press’ Evan Petzold.
Charlie Morton’s Weird Outing Against Angels
At one point, Morton was blowing up social media in his start on Saturday. At one point he struck out seven straight Angles — the final out of the first inning, followed by striking out the side in the second and third innings.
Yet, he took the loss in the Tigers’ 7-4 loss. Why? Morton ended up giving up six runs and put the Tigers in a bad position. While he struck out 10, Detroit lost a game it could have won, based on the first three innings.
Morton become known for his voluminous answers to questions during his time in Baltimore. He provided another after Saturday’s loss, as conveyed by Petzold.
It was an answer filled with frustration, reflection and acknowledgment that he knows why he was brought here at the trade deadline.
"It's hard because I've been grinding to get back to myself, and then I finally do, and then I get traded over here, and the team needs a good start right there, and I give up six runs,” Morton said. “That's why I'm so frustrated by that and so upset about it."
It’s important to understand the context of Morton’s season and why Saturday’s start might not be a cause for concern.
Charlie Morton’s Up-and-Down Season
Signed to a one-year contract worth $15 million, Morton was supposed to be a bridge starter for the Baltimore Orioles. His first few months were a roller coaster.
In his first six games, all of which were losses, he allowed 20 earned runs in 24.1 innings to rack up a 10.36 ERA. He struck out 24 and walked 20. Baltimore put him in the bullpen, but injuries forced him back into the rotation.
He didn’t win a game until May 26. From there, he went 4-0 in his next six games with has 37 strikeouts and 10 walks in 31 innings. More importantly, he allowed just 10 earned runs and 11 overall.
This is, most likely, his last Major League season. He wants to end it with a flourish for a team trying to make the World Series.
