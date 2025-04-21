Detroit Tigers Recall Star Prospect Jace Jung, Option Struggling Veteran
The Detroit Tigers have made a major roster move on Monday afternoon in order to shake some things up within the lineup.
As first reported by Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, the Tigers have recalled infielder Jace Jung from Triple-A Toledo and optioned utility man Ryan Kreidler in a corresponding move.
Jung was expected to be potentially the team's starting third baseman this season after they missed out on Alex Bregman, however, he wound up not making the roster at all after some struggles at the plate during spring training.
He has turned things around in Toledo to begin the year and has now earned the chance to return to Detroit.
Slashing .239/.409/.463 with three home runs and six RBI in 19 Triple-A games so far, it seemed like only a matter of time before Jung would get another big league shot.
Stavenhagen also further reported that Jung is making the start on Monday night against the San Diego Padres at the hot corner.
Kreidler, on the other hand, was on the Major League roster mostly for defensive reasons due to the litany of injuries in the outfield.
His bat has always been an issue, but it's been particularly poor in the early portion of this season.
Slashing .105/.190/.105 with just four hits in 17 games, including just one in the last seven, the Tigers felt Kreidler's defense is no longer outweighing his inability to hit.
This also provides hope that slugging outfielder Kerry Carpenter -- who was removed from Sunday's game with a hamstring issue -- is not going to have to spend a stint on the injured list given Kreidler has primarily been playing outfield.
Regardless of the reasoning, it's a massive opportunity for Jung and a swap most Detroit fans will be thrilled to see.