Tigers Could Benefit Greatly by Snagging Former Yankees Superstar After Release
The Detroit Tigers are having a special season with the best record in the American League.
In a year where there is no major force who runs the AL like has been the case for a large part of the last decade, this is a Tigers team that could be playing in the World Series this fall if things go their way.
For that to happen, though, making the correct moves over the next several weeks as the trade deadline approaches will be critical.
Detroit is expected to add to the bullpen, potentially the starting rotation and possibly another bat as well.
But they could also improve their overall depth and give themselves another chess piece without making a trade by scooping up a former superstar who just became available.
The New York Yankees parted ways with veteran four-time Gold Glove winner and three-time All-Star DJ LeMahieu after what has been a long run of injuries and slipping production over the last couple of seasons.
While LeMahieu was a complete disaster in 2024, he has returned from another spring training issue to slash an at least respectable .266/.338/.336 in 45 games.
To state the obvious, he is no longer the star he once was.
LeMahieu is a longtime veteran who has won a Gold Glove as a utility man as recently as 2022, so his ability to play first, second and third base could be valuable for this roster.
For a young team trying to figure out how to take the next step as a franchise, someone like LeMahieu would be a phenomenal presence in the clubhouse. He would also give A.J. Hinch another creative option when filling out his lineup every day.
While the Tigers sit 25th in Major League Baseball in terms of OPS from the third base position, someone like LeMahieu -- provided they can find a spot for him -- can give some solid at-bats and ability to field.
If the 36-year-old is looking for another opportunity rather than just walking away from the game all together, an agreement with Detroit could be mutually beneficial for both sides.
