Tigers Thriving, 'Have the Makings of Baseball's Most Dangerous Team'
The Detroit Tigers went on an unprecedented run in the second half of the 2024 season despite being sellers ahead of the deadline and facing a double-digit deficit in the standings.
But, there was still some skepticism about whether that level of success was sustainable for the franchise, especially since there were some needs to address.
Tarik Skubal, the 2024 American League Cy Young Award winner, is as elite as it gets, but he cannot pitch every day. Depth was needed behind him.
The lineup also struggled to consistently score runs and was in need of some pop.
Over the offseason, the only additions made by the Tigers were second baseman Gleyber Torres, starting pitchers Alex Cobb and Jack Flaherty and relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle.
People were not sure that was enough to help them rise in the MLB hierarchy, but all of their answers evidently were already on the roster.
Detroit has not sustained the level of success they experienced in the second half of the 2024 campaign — they have exceeded it, blowing beyond even the grandest of expectations placed on the team.
Entering play on July 8, the Tigers have the best record in baseball at 58-34.
It has taken a complete team effort to get to this level, including resurgent performances from players who had previously been written off.
“Throw in Javier Baéz’s Comeback Player of the Year campaign and Casey Mize’s breakout season, among other developments, and you have the makings of baseball’s most dangerous team,” wrote Johnny Flores Jr. of The Athletic (subscription required).
The talk surrounding Baez all winter was how Detroit would get around his albatross contract. He hadn’t come close to living up to the expectations placed on someone who signs a six-year, $140 million deal in free agency.
Ready to assume a utility role, he has been a key contributor this season, earning a starting spot on the AL All-Star Team.
Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, was considered an afterthought heading into the winter as well.
He, along with fellow No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson, no longer looked to be part of the franchise’s long-term plans.
That has changed, with Mize putting together the best season of his career and the young first baseman turning into a legitimate power threat in the middle of the team’s lineup.
Torkelson has hit 20 home runs and 20 doubles with 56 RBI, ranking second on the team in all three categories behind Riley Greene, who has 22 home runs, 21 doubles and 72 RBI.
That kind of production from Greene, despite striking out an MLB-high 118 times thus far, has him as a legitimate AL MVP candidate.
Clicking on all cylinders, the Tigers are legitimate contenders even if they don’t make any major moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
