Tigers Have Surprising New Top Need Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Detroit Tigers are performing very well heading into the All-Star break with a massive lead currently in the American League Central.
After a strong start to the season, the Tigers are showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Detroit is proving to be the team to beat in the American League, and the next couple of weeks are going to be working on how to give this team the best chance to win a World Series.
With such a strong record, there aren’t a ton of areas that Detroit needs to improve, but the Tigers aren’t perfect and other teams will be making moves to upgrade weaknesses as well.
More News: Can Tigers Continue Recent Streak of Hitting on Early Picks in 2025 MLB Draft?
Fortunately, Detroit has a loaded farm system and should be able to be very aggressive in their pursuit of help for the roster.
Jason Beck of MLB.com recently wrote about a surprising new need for the Tigers at the trade deadline being a starting pitcher.
“Adding a top-half starter with years of control would not only bolster the rotation ahead of October and lessen the workload on a taxed bullpen, it could potentially help further Detroit’s window beyond next season should the Tigers and Tarik Skubal not find common ground on a contract extension," he wrote.
More News: Tigers Set for Measuring Stick Series Against Possible Playoff Foe
For most of the campaign thus far, it has appeared like Detroit was going to be seeking help at third base. Coming into the season, this was an area that the Tigers missed on, with Alex Bregman signing with the Boston Red Sox.
However, while a right-handed bat of the caliber of Bregman to play third base would have been ideal, the offense overall has been solid.
Recently, Detroit has been playing a couple of different players at the position with Colt Keith and Javier Baez patrolling as of late. Furthermore, Matt Vierling should also be coming off the injured list soon to help at the hot corner as well.
More News: Tigers Linked to Possible Trade Deadline Splash for Gold Glove Infielder
While the Tigers might still look to improve at third, a new need has emerged for the team in the rotation.
Even though Tarik Skubal is heading toward winning his second straight AL Cy Young Award, there is some uncertainty behind him in the rotation. Jack Flaherty was brought in to be their number two pitcher, but he hasn’t performed like he did last campaign for Detroit.
Furthermore, with star prospect Jackson Jobe out for the rest of the season, it has left the rotation is a bit short.
With expectations being high and the potential to win this year being very realistic, making a major splash for another front-end starter to pair with Skubal makes a lot of sense. The Tigers have the assets to get this caliber of players, but they will have to decide if that’s the best course of action.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.