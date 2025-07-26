Tigers Deal Away Depth Outfielder to Philadelphia Phillies
The Detroit Tigers have made their first move ahead of the trade deadline.
Instead of acquiring someone, it's a deal which sends someone out of town instead.
As first reported by Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, the Tigers have traded minor league outfielder Brewer Hicklen to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations.
Upon the trade occurring, Hicklen was optioned by the Phillies to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Hicklen played just one game for Detroit this year after being acquired for cash from the Milwaukee Brewers at the beginning of this season, but it was a memorable one in which he collected the first hit of his big league career.
The 29-year-old has slashed .227/.335/.394 with eight home runs and 31 RBI across 61 games for Triple-A Toledo this season.
Over the course of his eight-year minor league career across all levels, Hicklen has played 755 games and slashed .222/.331/.385 with 120 home runs and 420 RBI, just not able to take that next step yet into becoming a regular MLB player.
With the Tigers' outfield being fairly crowded -- especially when fully healthy -- the path for Hicklen to get more time in the big leagues this season was a bit clouded barring a complete disaster injury wise.
Though he was just a very a small part of what was been a special season in Detroit, Tigers fans will be sure to track the rest of the year for Hicklen to see if he's able to crack the lineup for Philadelphia and contribute to their eventual run.
