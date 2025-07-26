Tigers Have Been Unrecognizable Since Returning From All-Star Break
One of the unavoidable realities that comes along with playing baseball at the Major League level is that no matter how good a team may be, they will inevitably go through a rough stretch or two throughout a 162-game campaign.
The Detroit Tigers have been finding this out the hard way the past couple of weeks.
They've looked unrecognizable from the club that dominated the American League over the first half of the season.
The elite Tigers' squad that has looked untouchable both at the plate and on the mound for most of the year has done a complete 180-degree turn since returning from the All-Star break, winning just one of their last 12 matchups.
While most of Detroit's roster has been riding the struggle bus over this rough patch, the driving force behind much of the skid has been the disappearance of their normally elite lineup at the plate.
The Tigers have only managed to muster an abysmal .209/.279/.319 slash line, and have only hit nine homers throughout their 12-game skid.
Compared to the .252/.324/.425 mark they held over the first half of the season, it's clear to see that something has been drastically off for Detroit at the plate since they returned from the All-Star break.
The pitching staff has also struggled to regain the stellar form they exhibited for much of the year since returning from the break, posting a 5.28 ERA over the last 12 games, a mark that is almost two runs higher than the 3.69 ERA they recorded over the first half.
It's clear that whatever funk has been looming over the Tigers' clubhouse recently is something the entire team has been dealing with.
As frustrating as this recent stretch has been, though, Detroit is still a ways away from sounding the panic alarm.
History has shown that all it takes is one good game for true title contenders to get back on track, and Detroit is still firmly in the conversation as a legit World Series-caliber team even if they haven't looked like it the past couple of weeks.
It might take a little bit longer, but the Tigers' are bound to get back to their winning ways eventually.
All they need is one big spark, and they'll be off and running once again.
